Uti Nwachukwu: Humans can’t be faithful to a partner forever

Big Brother Africa star, Uti Nwachukwu has taken to Twitter to bare his mind on the subject of monogamy. According to him, whoever has a problem with ‘acute’ cheating should not be in a relationship. The TV presenter stated that people who have partners who are physically, emotionally, and financially committed to them shouldn’t complain when they cheat.

According to him, it is hard for humans to be committed in intimate matters with a person forever. Using food as an example, Uti said that the fact that a person has a favourite food does not mean that they will not crave something else. According to him, people shouldn’t be pressured to be with one partner forever. Noting that some monogamous relationships work, the media personality said most are filled with pretense. Meanwhile, actress Chizi Alichi said no woman can collect her husband.

