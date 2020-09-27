Uti Nwachukwu, Nelson Allison suave in shirt collection

Jara Television presenter, Uti Nwachukwu and form winner,

Mr Universe, Nelson Allison are the supermodels in FreshbyDotun

latest shirt collection.

Shirts have always been a staple wear in men’s wardrobe

Adedotun Adeyeye the creative director at FreshbyDotun

says the spur to make a shirt collection came from a need

to have ready to wear shirts based on popular demand

from shoppers.

These must-have pieces which come with convenient options

of being non-ironed comprises abstract tunic shirts, striped

linen with bold colours, and linen with prints inspired by African

culture and animals.

