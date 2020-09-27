Body & Soul

Uti Nwachukwu, Nelson Allison suave in shirt collection

Jara Television presenter, Uti Nwachukwu and form winner,
Mr Universe, Nelson Allison are the supermodels in FreshbyDotun
latest shirt collection.

 

Shirts have always been a staple wear in men’s wardrobe
Adedotun Adeyeye the creative director at FreshbyDotun
says the spur to make a shirt collection came from a need
to have ready to wear shirts based on popular demand
from shoppers.

 

These must-have pieces which come with convenient options
of being non-ironed comprises abstract tunic shirts, striped
linen with bold colours, and linen with prints inspired by African
culture and animals.

