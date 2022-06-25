Arts & Entertainments

Uti Nwachukwu to host The Real Housewives of Lagos Reunion

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Showmax has announced media personality, Uti Nwachukwu, as the host for the Reunion of its hit reality show, The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOLagos), which is set to air between July 1 and 8. The Real Housewives of Lagos follows the opulent lives of six of chosen glamorous women in Lagos, Nigeria.

The women include: Carolyna Hutchings, Laura Ikeji-Kanu, Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo and Mariam Timmer. The show has been entertaining and explosive with the official hashtag #RHOLagos making a constant appearance on the Twitter trend table every week. The cast members also made the trend tables with their individual names trending all day long.

The first episode of the show also broke the record for the most first-day views on Showmax Nigeria. Two notable explosive moments from the season occurred during the fights between Laura and Carolyna and the fight between Chioma and Carolyna. The latter fight was one the audience did not see coming as the two women had been best of friends until that moment. There was also the off-camera fight between Carolyna and Iyabo, which left fans with a lot of questions. The RHOLagos reunion will see all six ladies sit down to speak to issues that occurred on the show, and situations that also happened behind the cameras, with Nwachukwu moderating the session and drilling in for all the juicy details. Speaking on the announcement, Nwachukwu said; “The Real Housewives of Lagos has been a huge part of my Fridays since it premiered and I’m so excited to be able to sit down with the amazing cast to talk about the show. Being a lover of reality TV and also an ex-participant of a reality show myself, this feels like home and I will definitely be having a good time speaking to the ladies at this reunion.”

Candice Fangueiro, Head of Content at Showmax Africa added; “The first season of The Real Housewives of Lagos has been really exciting. The decision to have Uti host the reunion was just perfect as he is a product and lover of reality TV and has the right energy to anchor the show.”

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

