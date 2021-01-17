Body & Soul

Uti Nwachukwu's glam fashion

There is something that has remained constant in Uti Nwachukwu’s life, and that is his exceptional sense of style.

 

As Big Brother season 5 winner, an award winning actor and the Jara Television show Host or working as an event compere, Uti Nwachukwu has never had a bad fashion day.

 

Rated as one of the most stylish celebrities in Nigeria, it is almost impossible to be a fashion critic and not access what inspires Uti’s kind of fashion.

 

His fashion does not always play by the trend rules but is always in your face to notice the twists he invented.

 

Uti is a top player in the fashion game and
scores with every look.

 

Speaking about what inspires his style, the fashion
enigma said, “My inspiration is my mood.

 

Some days I wake up and feel like I want to dress
in plain and simple fabric, yet edgy styles, other
days I crave colors and patterns.

 

“I just walk into my closet, scan thru my clothes
and mix and match with what I see.

 

“Fashion to me is a way to describe and display
your persona without having to open your
mouth.

 

“Fashion is a lifestyle, A Religion, A hobbie, A profession , a daily requirement”.

 

With the help of the Television Host, we delight your day with the best fashion moments of Uti.

