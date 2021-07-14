News

Utilise resources to tackle school invasions, students tell FG

Disturbed by the growing attacks on schools and abduction of students and teachers, students under the auspices of National Association of Nigerian Colleges of Education Students (NANCES), has called on the government to utilise all resources at its disposal to tackle the menace. Condemning the continuous school invasions, National President NANCES, Mahmud Abubakar who said the trauma it imposes does not allow students concentrate in their studies for fear of the unknown, warned that it portends grievous danger for the country.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, Abubakar noted that the most shocking episode was hearing that the government often negotiates with the abductors rather than bringing them to face the wrath of the law to bring the menace to a rapid end.

He said: “The situation is pathetic. We can’t explain how school children suddenly became the target of the hoodlums, kidnappers and bandits which is unprecedented in the history of the nation. These slain children are human beings and innocently died painfully for doing nothing wrong. Is it a crime to embrace education in Nigeria?

“We have lost many students to bandits and kidnappers, and seemingly, no serious efforts to curtail the menace on ground; instead, security that is meant for the entire nation is being enjoyed by only the privileged elites leaving vulnerable citizens to their fate.”

