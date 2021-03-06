Utilizing social media is a key ingredient to VIP Motors’ success

In the digital age, if you do not have an online presence it is as good as not being present at all. You are, practically, nonexistent.

Today, various social media platforms provide enterprises the digital real estate to build, maintain, and grow their business online.

And if your business is in the super-luxury segment, it is essential to harness the power of social media.

Luxury car dealers, VIP Motors, are catering to the crème-de-la-crème of the Dubai market. How important has social media been in boosting sales while servicing the luxury needs of the super-wealthy?

VIP Motors’ digital marketing team shares three key insights into having an online presence that leads to a boost in sales.

A step into the future.

A good sales conversion happens when all possible questions in the client’s mind are answered satisfactorily. Customers in the super-luxury segment are very keen on buying only the best of the best—from the performance of the engine, to the design, to its eco-friendliness, every aspect of the car we sell has to meet a higher standard.

Our TG, for a good part of their day, live their lives online. They are more used to transacting online than in the old brick and mortar fashion.

Today’s luxury businesses cannot have a future if they don’t adapt to futuristic standards.

“Today we have more inquiries via our app than a phone call,” says one of the marketing executives.

Finger on the Pulse

The right product with the right offer, to the right customer at the right time, equals a successful sale.

Being present online helps businesses get an HD view of changing market trends.

With this scientifically sound data, businesses can change strategies according to market needs to maintain sales flow.

Building Trust

While the digital space is a dark ground with countless dangers, businesses and consumers today feel crippled without the internet.

Most consumers validate a brand only when it has an online presence.

Without an online presence, a business is perceived to be too small to be anything significant.

It is even perceived to be a failure.

“Being in the luxury market demands that we are available to our clients on every single social media platform. From Instagram to Twitter, we are present everywhere, engaging our customers with useful and informative contests,” says one of VIP Motors’ executives.

As technology is evolving, more and more businesses are going digital with their marketing strategy. These insights shared by VIP Motors throw light on the way businesses and markets of tomorrow will operate.

They are also useful tips for growing businesses to make their entry into the digital space.

