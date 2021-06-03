UTME: 80% of registration problems are candidates’ fault – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that prospective candidates for this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE), were responsible for over 80 per cent of the problems they encountered during registration. JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, made the revelation during a monitoring exercise for some prospective candidates, who were unable to register for the exam during the normal registration window that ended on 29 May, 2021.

The exercise allowed prospective candidates to fill and submit a form on the challenge(s) that prevented them from registering for the exam before now to enable the exam body to clear those with genuine cases for this year’s exam after following the required registration process. Oloyede explained that many of the candidates were encountering problems because they failed to follow simple instructions on the registration process as put in place by the board. He said: “Many of them were sending wrong things and commands for NIN, making NIMC unable to verify such numbers. “The problems are selfcreated by the candidates; you are sending messages for

