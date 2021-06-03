News

UTME: 80% of registration problems are candidates’ fault – JAMB

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that prospective candidates for this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE), were responsible for over 80 per cent of the problems they encountered during registration. JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, made the revelation during a monitoring exercise for some prospective candidates, who were unable to register for the exam during the normal registration window that ended on 29 May, 2021.

The exercise allowed prospective candidates to fill and submit a form on the challenge(s) that prevented them from registering for the exam before now to enable the exam body to clear those with genuine cases for this year’s exam after following the required registration process. Oloyede explained that many of the candidates were encountering problems because they failed to follow simple instructions on the registration process as put in place by the board. He said: “Many of them were sending wrong things and commands for NIN, making NIMC unable to verify such numbers. “The problems are selfcreated by the candidates; you are sending messages for

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kalu consoles with Abdulrasaq family over death of patriarch

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Abia State Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Kwara State over the demise of the first lawyer from the Northern part of Nigeria, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Abdulrasaq. Acknowledging the selfless and patriotic qualities of the deceased, Kalu urged the Abdulrasaq family to […]
News

NBA elections: Akpata declared President-elect

Posted on Author Reporter

  A former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Section on Business Law, Olumide Akpata, has been declared the president-elect of the Association. The Chairman of the Electoral Committee of the NBA, Tawo Tawo (SAN), who made the declaration around 12:52am on Friday says, Akpata scored the highest number of votes cast and satisfied the […]
News

Drug trafficker excretes 1.750kg cocaine after arrest at Lagos airport

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Madrid, Spain-bound drug trafficker, Okonkwo Chimezie Henry arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos on Easter day, Sunday 4th April, 2021 has reportedly excreted a total of 113 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.750 kilogramme with a street value of N423 million. Okonkwo was about boarding a Turkish Airline flight number TK0626 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica