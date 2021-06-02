Prof. Is-haq Oloyede
Education

UTME: 80% of registration problems candidates' fault says JAMB

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has revealed that prospective candidates for this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation (UTME) Examination and Direct Entry (DE), were responsible for over 80 per cent of the problems they encountered during registration.
Registrar of JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, made the revelation during a monitoring exercise for some prospective candidates, who were unable to register for the exam during the normal registration window that ended on May 29, 2021.
The monitoring exercise allows prospective candidates to fill and submit a form on the challenge(s) that prevented them from registering for the exam before now, to enable the exam body clear those with genuine cases for this year’s exam after following the required registration process.
Oloyede explained that many of the candidates were encountering problems because they failed to follow simple instructions on the registration process as put in place by the Board.
However, affected prospective candidates at centres visited in Kogo-Bwari and Garki-2, Abuja, had blamed their challenges on their inability to secure e-pin or generate profile code on time.

