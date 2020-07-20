News Top Stories

UTME: Admission exercise to begin August 21

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA Comment(0)

The Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed all institutions to begin the conduct of the 1st and 2nd choice admission exercise from August 21, 2020, to a date yet to be announced.

 

This was contained in a 2020 admission guideline made available to newsmen on yesterday in Abuja, by the Head of Information, JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin.

 

The guideline, which insisted that application for admission into all forms of programme in tertiary institutions must be conducted by the Board, also warned that all admission exercise must be conducted on the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS), adding that sanctions would be applied to any institution that violates any of the guidelines.

 

While directing institutions to desist from advertising or selling application forms for admissions into some listed programmes, the Board urged institutions to advise candidates to apply for the programmes through its office, (JAMB), warning that duplication of application forms was not allowed.

 

The guideline reads in part: “All applications for admissions to First Degree, National Diploma, National Innovation Diploma and the Nigeria Certificate in Education into Full Time, Distance Learning, Part Time, Outreach, Sandwich, etc, must be processed only through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

“Institutions that desire to place advertisement can do so by advising candidates who applied for the current UTME to change to their institution as First (1st) Choice rather than requesting the candidates to purchase another application form or apply.

 

This is to prevent the issue of double registration which is a violation of the JAMB mandate.

 

“The Admission-Exercise for the 2020/2021 Academic Session would be conducted on Central Admission Processing System (CAPS). No Institution is allowed to publish, announce, exhibit or paste any name(s) of admitted candidate without prior approval of the name on CAPS. Indeed, the exercise is to be fully conducted only on CAPS

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Why physical distancing isn’t necessary in aircrafts –Minister

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

T he Federal Government has explained why one of the safety protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19 may not be observed in the aircraft. According to the government, the cabin is safer than any hospital theatre because of procedures air circulated in the cabin goes through. Also, contrary to what passengers thought prior to […]
Top Stories

COVID-19: Nigeria records 16 more deaths as NDDC confirms 571 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Coronavirus has claimed 16 more lives to bring the total number of deaths from the infection to 740 even as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 571 new cases of the disease in the country. In their release late Sunday the NCDC said the latest cases brings the total number of confirmed […]
News

Restoring joy to Ughelli communities

Posted on Author DOMINIC ADEWOLE

They have been burdened by the poor state of the bridge for 39 years. They have waited for that long for succour to come to them. Lives have been lost and hopes dashed. But a silver lining has appeared for some communities in the Ughelli area of Delta State as DOMINIC ADEWOLE reports from Asaba […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: