UTME: Admission exercise to begin August 21

The Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed all institutions to begin the conduct of the 1st and 2nd choice admission exercise from August 21, 2020, to a date yet to be announced.

This was contained in a 2020 admission guideline made available to newsmen on yesterday in Abuja, by the Head of Information, JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin.

The guideline, which insisted that application for admission into all forms of programme in tertiary institutions must be conducted by the Board, also warned that all admission exercise must be conducted on the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS), adding that sanctions would be applied to any institution that violates any of the guidelines.

While directing institutions to desist from advertising or selling application forms for admissions into some listed programmes, the Board urged institutions to advise candidates to apply for the programmes through its office, (JAMB), warning that duplication of application forms was not allowed.

The guideline reads in part: “All applications for admissions to First Degree, National Diploma, National Innovation Diploma and the Nigeria Certificate in Education into Full Time, Distance Learning, Part Time, Outreach, Sandwich, etc, must be processed only through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

“Institutions that desire to place advertisement can do so by advising candidates who applied for the current UTME to change to their institution as First (1st) Choice rather than requesting the candidates to purchase another application form or apply.

This is to prevent the issue of double registration which is a violation of the JAMB mandate.

“The Admission-Exercise for the 2020/2021 Academic Session would be conducted on Central Admission Processing System (CAPS). No Institution is allowed to publish, announce, exhibit or paste any name(s) of admitted candidate without prior approval of the name on CAPS. Indeed, the exercise is to be fully conducted only on CAPS

