UTME: JAMB adjusts examination timetable, add new subjects

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced some adjustments to its 2022 examination timelines as some of the dates on the previous examination timeline were clashing with other examinations potential candidates are meant to sit for.

A breakdown of the adjusted timelines as contained in the Board’s weekly bulletin showed that the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) would be held from Friday, 6 to Monday, 26 May 2022, while the Mock-UTME exercise earlier scheduled for April 2, 2022 would now be held on April 16, 2022, for candidates who registered early and indicated their willingness to sit for the Mock UTME

The date for the commencement of sale of the 2022 UTME/DE application document which was slated to start from February 12 to March 19, 2022 remains as stated earlier,” it stated.

According to the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, the review was approved by management, to ensure that the candidates who would be sitting the examination and others were not denied the opportunity to express themselves in other public examinations without forfeiting any examination.

He said: “As a responsive organisation, the interests of candidates and the general public alike would continue to shape our actions. In addition, the inputs of critical components of the society were sorted and factored into the planning process.”

Meanwhile, the Board has introduced Computer Studies and Physical and Health Education to the existing 23 UTME subjects would commencing from the 2022 UTME exercise.

The board noted that candidates sitting for the UTME could now pick Computer Studies or Physical and Health Education as part of the four required UTME subjects, if they so desire or as dictated by their programme preferences..

Also, the Board is concluding arrangements for the institution of an additional USSD code to be used by candidates besides the 55019 code that had been in operation since 2018 for registration and other essential services offered by the board.

