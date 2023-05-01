Education News

UTME: JAMB Issues New Update To Candidates Who Could Not Write Exam

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revealed its plans for candidates who could not write the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) due to technical issues.

According to a statement released by the JAMB spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin, on Monday stated that such affected candidates have been rescheduled to write their exams on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

The examination body, therefore, directed the affected candidates to print their examination notification slips from Thursday this week.

JAMB added that all the affected candidates would be grouped in a central location within their respective states to write the exam.

“As part of the decisions reached at the end of an emergency management meeting held on Sunday, 30th April 2023, the Board has fixed Saturday, 6th May 2023, for all categories of candidates who have not sat their examination, as listed below, to take their examination.

“All candidates under the categories listed above are required to print their slips on or before Thursday, 4th-5th May 2023, so as to know the time and venue of their examination.

“Candidates are to note that they would be grouped in a central location within their respective States to sit the examination hence the need for them to print their notification slips latest by Thursday, 4th May 2023,  so as to make sufficient arrangements to sit the examination,” the statement noted.

