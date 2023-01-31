UTME: JAMB makes personal email compulsory for candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has made the use of personal electronic mail by candidates seeking to sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Board Examination (UTME, compulsory. A statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja by JAMB’s Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, noted that it was committed to ensuring that best practices were followed in the process of capturing all relevant data pertaining to all candidates. The statement partly reads: “As from 31st January, 2023, no candidate would be registered without the provision of an email address. “The latest Advisory aside from aiding in eliciting relevant and up-todate data of candidates, is also imperative for facilitating the transmission of urgent and vital communication to candidates cheaply and efficiently.”
