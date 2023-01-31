Prof. Is-haq Oloyede
UTME: JAMB makes personal email compulsory for candidates

Regina Otokpa

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has made the use of personal electronic mail by candidates seeking to sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Board Examination (UTME, compulsory. A statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja by JAMB’s Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, noted that it was committed to ensuring that best practices were followed in the process of capturing all relevant data pertaining to all candidates. The statement partly reads: “As from 31st January, 2023, no candidate would be registered without the provision of an email address. “The latest Advisory aside from aiding in eliciting relevant and up-todate data of candidates, is also imperative for facilitating the transmission of urgent and vital communication to candidates cheaply and efficiently.”

 

JUST IN: Trump finally agrees to hand over to Biden, still insists election rigged

Reporter

  US President Donald Trump has finally agreed to hand over to Joe Biden after the congress ratified the president-elect’s victory in the election. Trump came his closest yet to admitting election defeat in a statement issued after the congress concluded the ratification. He, however, insisted that he disagrees with the outcome of the election, […]
Bode George: Bisi Akande’s book written to promote Tinubu’s presidential ambition

Reporter

  Bode George, chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says ‘My Participations’, the recently released autobiography by Bisi Akande, former governor of Osun state, was written to promote Bola Tinubu’s 2023 presidential ambition. Akande’s book has been generating reactions from prominent political figures in the country, including George himself. The PDP chieftain had earlier […]
FCT, 6 other police commands get new CPs

Emmanuel Onani

… as NAF decorates 26 newly promoted AVMs, 25 Air Commodores The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has posted seven Commissioners of Police (CPs) to various commands and formations across the country. Among those posted to new commands are former Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, who takes charge of Border Patrol Force […]

