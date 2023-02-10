UTME: No challenges associated with CAPS – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has assured candidates that its Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) was not experiencing any form of challenge. In a statement signed by it’s Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, the board explained that the challenges being experienced by some institutions was either due to their failure to follow certain guidelines such as a password change, use of personal email addresses or typographical errors. The statement partly reads: “In reality, after updating the CAPS platform to improve security to serve the institutions and the public better, all users of the platform were mandated to change their existing passwords to which an Advisory on the landing page of the CAPS platform has been provided.

