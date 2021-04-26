UTME Registration: Candidates to get refund on multiple SMS charges

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has said candidates unable to generate their profile code due to poor network or delayed response from telecommunication service providers would get a refund of all service charge deductions.

There had been outcry from parents of applicants for this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), over the N50 deductions for each Short Message Service (SMS) for each number of time(s) they try to create their profile codes which most times kept returning unsuccessful.

JAMB Registrar Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, who noted that the service providers and JAMB agreed on the refund, however, said the refund does not apply to candidates who entered the wrong code while trying to generate their profile codes.

According to him, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and the Nigerian Communications Commission have been drafted to monitor the refund.

