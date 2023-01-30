Education

UTME Registration: JAMB makes personal email compulsory for candidates

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has made the use of personal electronic mail by candidates seeking to sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Board Examination (UTME, compulsory.

A statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja by JAMB’s Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, noted that it was committed to ensuring that best practices were followed in the process of capturing all relevant data pertaining to all candidates.

The statement partly reads: “As from 31st January, 2023, no candidate would be registered without the provision of an email address.

“The latest Advisory aside from aiding in eliciting relevant and up-to-date data of candidates is also imperative for facilitating the transmission of urgent and vital communication to candidates cheaply and efficiently.

“Furthermore, the email provides more flexibility in communication and is a more professional way of reaching out to candidates.

“Candidates are, therefore, advised to get their genuine email addresses before proceeding for UTME registration.

“In addition, candidates are to ensure that their passwords are kept securely as the Board does not retrieve lost email passwords or change email addresses once registered.”

 

Our Reporters

