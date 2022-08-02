UTME: Schools decide cut-off mark not JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has once again noted that it does not determine UTME requirements for any institution, as each tertiary institution in the country decides its minimum cut-off mark.

Reacting to an online publication quoting former Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) President, Prof Nasir Fagge, JAMB, in a statement signed by its Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, yesterday, in Abuja, insisted there was no such thing like a uniform or national UTME score for any of the tiers of tertiary institutions, adding that every form of human interference in the admission process has been eliminated through the Board’s full automation with the introduction of the Central Admissions Processing System(CAPS).

He explained: “The Board conducts the UTME and hands over the results to institutions for the conduct of admissions. However, beforetheadmission exercise commences a policy meeting is held with all the heads of the institutions in attendance and chaired by the Minister of Education.

“At this meeting, the admission guidelines, which include recommendations from individual institutions and their preferred minimum admission scores, are presented and deliberated upon at the meet-ing, and not JAMB as erroneously portrayed by Prof Fagge, because JAMB is only a member out of the close to about a 1, 000participantsatthemeeting.

“Priortothemeeting, forinstance, more than 50 per cent of the universities had submitted in writing their minimum scores of 200 and above to the Board for presentation to the meeting for the purpose of deliberation. The same applied for the other tiers of tertiary institutions.

The implication of this process is that no institution would be able to admit any candidate with any score belowwhattheyhadsubmitted as their minimum score.

“Perhaps, it is also apt to address the series of misconceptions as to what is generally described as uniform minimum national UTME score for admission into tertiary institutionsinNigeriaentails. Forsometimenow, many candidatesand somemembers of thegeneralpublic havebeen under the erroneous impression that there is a minimum nationalUTMEscoresetbythe Board, which they also refer to as ‘cut-off point.’

The truth is that there is nothing like a national minimum UTME score for all universities, polytechnics or colleges of education in Nigeria as it is only individual institutions which set their minimum entry scores based on their peculiarities.

“The Board, therefore, for the umpteenth time, is stating unequivocally that there is no uniform minimum UTME score (cut-off).

It should, therefore, be noted that decisions at the annual Policy Meeting on Admission does not reduce this minimum prescriptions ema except in the few situations where these institutions had submitted minimum UTME scores that fall below what the Policy Meeting considers as the acceptable minimum score.

That is where the muchtalked about 140 came from, which is but a baseline that no institution should cross. “It should, therefore, be noted that UTME score is just one of the two or three scores thataregenerallycumulated to obtain the eventual aggregate score andranking of the candidatesbymostinstitutions.

Other parameters are post-UTME/ post-A/L qualificationsscreening test score; O/L grade score; and insomecases, physicaltest (such as applicable in the Nigerian Defence Academy/Police Academy).

Therefore, it is the score from all these segments that are added together to have an eventual ranking table or ‘cut-off’ score.

“Fagge and his likes may wish to request the video clips of the proceedings of the justconcluded 2022 Policy Meeting on Admissions to see how institutions are practically in charge of their various submissions on who they want to admit.”

