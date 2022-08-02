News

UTME: Schools decide cut-off mark not JAMB

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, ABUJA Comment(0)

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has once again noted that it does not determine UTME requirements for any institution, as each tertiary institution in the country decides its minimum cut-off mark.

Reacting to an online publication quoting former Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) President, Prof Nasir Fagge, JAMB, in a statement signed by its Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, yesterday, in Abuja, insisted there was no such thing like a uniform or national UTME score for any of the tiers of tertiary institutions, adding that every form of human interference in the admission process has been eliminated through the Board’s full automation with the introduction of the Central Admissions Processing System(CAPS).

 

He explained: “The Board conducts the UTME and hands over the results to institutions for the conduct of admissions. However, beforetheadmission exercise commences a policy meeting is held with all the heads of the institutions in attendance and chaired by the Minister of Education.

“At this meeting, the admission guidelines, which include recommendations from individual institutions and their preferred minimum admission scores, are presented and deliberated upon at the meet-ing, and not JAMB as erroneously portrayed by Prof Fagge, because JAMB is only a member out of the close to about a 1, 000participantsatthemeeting.

“Priortothemeeting, forinstance, more than 50 per cent of the universities had submitted in writing their minimum scores of 200 and above to the Board for presentation to the meeting for the purpose of deliberation. The same applied for the other tiers of tertiary institutions.

The implication of this process is that no institution would be able to admit any candidate with any score belowwhattheyhadsubmitted as their minimum score.

“Perhaps, it is also apt to address the series of misconceptions as to what is generally described as uniform minimum national UTME score for admission into tertiary institutionsinNigeriaentails. Forsometimenow, many candidatesand somemembers of thegeneralpublic havebeen under the erroneous impression that there is a minimum nationalUTMEscoresetbythe Board, which they also refer to as ‘cut-off point.’

The truth is that there is nothing like a national minimum UTME score for all universities, polytechnics or colleges of education in Nigeria as it is only individual institutions which set their minimum entry scores based on their peculiarities.

 

“The Board, therefore, for the umpteenth time, is stating unequivocally that there is no uniform minimum UTME score (cut-off).

It should, therefore, be noted that decisions at the annual Policy Meeting on Admission does not reduce this minimum prescriptions ema except in the few situations where these institutions had submitted minimum UTME scores that fall below what the Policy Meeting considers as the acceptable minimum score.

That is where the muchtalked about 140 came from, which is but a baseline that no institution should cross. “It should, therefore, be noted that UTME score is just one of the two or three scores thataregenerallycumulated to obtain the eventual aggregate score andranking of the candidatesbymostinstitutions.

Other parameters are post-UTME/ post-A/L qualificationsscreening test score; O/L grade score; and insomecases, physicaltest (such as applicable in the Nigerian Defence Academy/Police Academy).

 

Therefore, it is the score from all these segments that are added together to have an eventual ranking table or ‘cut-off’ score.

“Fagge and his likes may wish to request the video clips of the proceedings of the justconcluded 2022 Policy Meeting on Admissions to see how institutions are practically in charge of their various submissions on who they want to admit.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

“Mamacita” visual Afro-Cyborg star, Mr Dutch
News

With “Mamacita” visual Afro-Cyborg star, Mr Dutch makes fresh statement

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Mr Dutch has dropped his highly anticipated visuals for “Mamacita” which is an addictive Afrobeat and Ampiano house fusion with an upbeat feel that’s going to get you moving and definitely add some spice to your life. The track was produced by Nigeria’s own Masterkraft and since it’s release it has been trending on […]
News

Strike: IGP orders immediate payment of salary increase

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Salaries of police officers and men across the country have been increased by 20%. Implementation of the increase starts from January this year The police had threatened to embark on strike over poor conditions of service. But addressing the Ebonyi State Police Command, Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zone 9, Umuahia, Isaac Akinmoyede urged […]
News

Edo: Students unleash terror on teachers, security personnel

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The first term examinations of Idogbo Secondary School, Idogbo Ikpoba Ohka LGA of Edo State were on Friday disrupted, as the students went berserk, destroying cars, offices and setting buildings ablaze. An insider source, who did not want his name in print, said though the people of the area were shocked at what happened, they […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica