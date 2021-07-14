News Top Stories

UTME: Senate mulls amendment of JAMB Act to limit candidates’ age

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

…exam malpractice drops from 4,000 to 40 in 2021

The Senate Committee on Basic Education has hinted that the law establishing the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) would be amended to limit the age of candidates writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTMEl) to 16 years and above. Vice Chairman of the committee, Sen. Akon Eyakenyi, who gave the hint during the committee’s oversight visit to JAMB in Abuja, said the committee had identified two major areas to be addressed in the proposed amendment for the exam body to function better.

Eyakenyi also noted that candidates should not be admitted into the university below the age of 18, stressing that age has a lot to do with learning ability. She said: “Our own work is that of making laws, to legislate; we have identified two major areas that we need to go into the process of amending the act establishing JAMB.

That’s the area of support we will give.” The committee, however, queried why JAMB had almost 100% performance of its 2020 budget and over N500 million devoted to staff welfare apart from their regular salaries. Responding, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede who told the committee the board lacks the powers to disqualify any candidate on the basis of age, said individual institutions could decide on who to admit as it is the case with University of Ibadan which does not admit candidates below 16 years. He further explained that the budget of the board was only 75 per cent implemented as the government issued a directive that 25 per cent of funds budgeted should be returned to the federation account.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Maina: I have no case to answer on allegations against me

Posted on Author Reporter

  Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman, Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT), on Wednesday, told the Federal High Court, Abuja, that he had no case to answer in the allegations levied against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Maina, who told Justice Okon Abang shortly after the EFCC, through its counsel, Farouk Abdullah, closed […]
News

PDP govs in Benin, hail Oba Ewuare 11 over Obaseki’s victory

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, yesterday led four other governors elected on the party platform to the ancient palace of BeninKingdomto thankOba Ewuare 11 for his role that led to the party’s success during the governorship election held on September 19 this year in Edo State. Wike was the chairman of the PDP National […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Buhari’s legacy in grave danger after 2023 –Tunde Bakare

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Serving Overseer of The Citadel Global Community Church, formerly Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, yesterday, expressed concern over the state of the nation, saying Nigeria is in a state of emergency. Bakare, who was the presidential running mate to President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2011 election,   said Nigeria needed an urgent surgical procedure […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica