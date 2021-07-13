UTME: Senate mulls amendment of JAMB Act to limit candidates’ age

…as exam malpractices drop from 4,000 to 40 in 2021

The Senate Committee on Basic Education has hinted that the law establishing the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) would be amended to limit the age of candidates writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTMEl) to 16 years and above.

Vice Chairman of the committee, Sen. Akon Eyakenyi, who gave the hint during the committee’s oversight visit to JAMB in Abuja, said the committee had identified two major areas to be addressed in the proposed amendment for the exam body to function better.

Eyakenyi also noted that candidates should not be admitted into the university below the age of 18, stressing that age has a lot to do with learning ability.

She said: “Our own work is that of making laws, to legislate; we have identified two major areas that we need to go into the process of amending the act establishing JAMB. That’s the area of support we will give.

“Other than that, we also intend to pass on what we have seen today to the appropriate MDAs, the Federal Ministry of Education to ensure the support that JAMB needs is given to them.”

The committee, however, queried why JAMB had almost 100% performance of its 2020 budget and over N500 million devoted to staff welfare apart from their regular salaries.

Responding, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede who told the committee the board lacks the powers to disqualify any candidate on the basis of age, said individual institutions could decide on who to admit as it is the case with University of Ibadan which does not admit candidates below 16 years.

He further explained that the budget of the board was only 75 per cent implemented as the government issued a directive that 25 per cent of funds budgeted should be returned to the federation account.

