UTME syllables: Candidates peddling half truth, ill prepared-JAMB

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has said candidates accusing the Board of a change of syllabus which left them stranded during the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), were ill prepared for the examinations. A statement made available to journalists by the Head, Public Affairs and Protocol JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, yesterday in Abuja, insisted that the UTME had its right syllabus, adding that all questions were based on texts prescribed for the UTME in its syllabus. The statement reads: “The Board ordinarily would not have reacted to the half-truth being peddled by some disgruntled candidates, who were ill-prepared for the examination and who, true to all expectations, performed below the expectations of their guardians, that the Board had based its questions on the wrong syllabus.

News Top Stories

Insecurity: We’ve one God, don’t be distracted, Kaigama tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama, has advised Nigerians to let go of unhealthy competition and religious distractions, stressing that all humans irrespective of race, religion or ethnicity, have one God.   Kaigama in a Homily delivered at St Patrick’s Parish, Karshi yesterday, warned that divisive attitudes along religious and ethnic lines were inimical […]
News

2023: Vote us out if you’re tired of our faces, Lawan tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Reporter

  President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has warned that there could be anarchy if the Senate is scrapped as being clamoured by some Nigerians. Rather, he challenged those who are not comfortable with the senators in the current 9th Senate to vote them out in 2023 if they don’t like their faces. Lawan stated […]
News

Two more women accuse New York gov of inappropriate behavior

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two more women came forward Saturday to accuse Gov. Cuomo of sexually harassing behavior, including a former press aide who describes struggling to free herself from his repeated hugs, and a young assistant who now says he left her feeling like “just a skirt.” Former press aide Karen Hinton endured a “very long, too […]

