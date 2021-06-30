UTME syllables: Candidates peddling half truth, ill prepared-JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has said candidates accusing the Board of a change of syllabus which left them stranded during the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), were ill prepared for the examinations. A statement made available to journalists by the Head, Public Affairs and Protocol JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, yesterday in Abuja, insisted that the UTME had its right syllabus, adding that all questions were based on texts prescribed for the UTME in its syllabus. The statement reads: “The Board ordinarily would not have reacted to the half-truth being peddled by some disgruntled candidates, who were ill-prepared for the examination and who, true to all expectations, performed below the expectations of their guardians, that the Board had based its questions on the wrong syllabus.

