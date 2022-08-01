Education

UTME: Varsities decide cut off marks not JAMB

Posted on

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has once again noted that it does not determine UTME requirements for any institution, as each tertiary institution in the country decides its minimum cut off mark.

Reacting to an online publication quoting former Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) President, Prof. Nasir Fagge, JAMB in a statement signed by its Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamin  on Monday in Abuja, insisted there was no such thing like a uniform or national UTME score for any of the tiers of tertiary institutions, adding that every form of human interference in the admission process has been eliminated through the Board’s full automation with the introduction of the Central Admissions Processing system (CAPS).

He said: “The Board conducts the UTME and hands over the results to institutions for the conduct of admissions. However, before the admission exercise commences a policy meeting is held with all the Heads of the Institutions in attendance and chaired by the Hon. Minister of Education.

“At this meeting, the admission guidelines, which include recommendations from individual institutions and their preferred minimum admission scores, are presented and deliberated upon at the meeting and not JAMB as erroneously portrayed by Prof. Fagge, because JAMB is only a member out of the close to about a thousand participants at the meeting.

“Prior to the meeting, for instance, more than 50% of the universities had submitted in writing their minimum scores of 200 and above to the Board for presentation to the meeting for the purpose of deliberation. The same applied for the other tiers of tertiary institutions. The implication of this process is that  no institution would be able to admit any candidate with any score below what they had submitted as their minimum score.”

 

