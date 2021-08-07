UTOMI, ADEBANJO: nigeria needs total break from apc, pdp

…they’re business enterprises, run by persons who are not democrats

‘Only brand new political system will work now, not Third Force’

Despite the assumptions of millions of Nigerians that political power would rotate between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for several years, the people have been called upon to break from the two leading parties and seek an alternative before the 2023 general elections.

Speaking on the need to form a new major political party that will champion the cause of Nigerians and reposition the country, a renowned political economist, Professor Pat Utomi said that the country needed to clear the entire political space and go for new parties. Utomi said that the current structure of the political parties in Nigeria is dysfunctional, and that the nation needed a clean slate, and begin afresh. “We need to define what a political party is, the values they must have for national development and for the common good of the people.

“Right now, the current political parties are like business enterprises. Those who run the parties are not behaving like democrats. The first thing that they do when they want to go for elections is to give out money for Independent National Electoral Commission, army, and the police. “They don’t understand what democracy is. It is not a matter of a Third Force, it is a matter of a brand new political party system in Nigeria,” he said. He noted that the people running the two major political parties in Nigeria needed to be moved away because “a leopard is not likely to change its spots at this time.”

He added that if Nigeria is serious about progress, it has to be serious about the political actors, and that the nation seriously needed a new political party. “Nigeria is always concerned about practical things. Haven’t you noticed that in Nigeria every new government is always worse than the one before it? We better get it right before the next election than to say there is no time for such,” he said. Also commenting, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, leader of Afenifere, a socio-cultural Yoruba group, said that the two leading political parties have failed Nigeria, and that the nation needed a new set of credible people.

Adebanjo stated that this was why Afenifere had been saying that the Nigerian Constitution must be changed outright and that a new one must be craftted. The elder statesman said that the nation had changed from military rule to civilian rule, and that it was important for the constitution to be changed at this moment. “We didn’t make the constitution. We are back to civilian rule and we are being ruled by the military constitution, nobody is paying attention to that. “We don’t want this country to breakup. So, the new political party should focus on a united Nigeria, where the states are autonomous. “Let us go back to federal constitution, the content of that constitution would be what we should follow. They are not listening because they just want to confuse us, it is deliberate,” he said.

