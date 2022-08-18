News

Utomi calls for structural reforms in education to end strike

Founder of the Centre for Value in Leadership, Prof. Pat Utomi, has called for structural reforms in Nigeria’s education system in order to put an end to strike action in the sector. He said it is unimaginable that at this age, Nigeria could still allow its university system to be shut down for six months. Utomi, however, described the continued closure of public universities due to prolonged strike as unacceptable, even as he lamented that strike has become part of the challenges of the country, because according to him, the government’s public policies failed to realise how critical education is to the overall development of the country.

He spoke yesterday on the sideline of Flannel Business School Book Roundtable Discourse and Awards 2022, which took place in Lagos. He stated that the government needed to domicile responsibilities closer to the people and community in terms of provision of education. Utomi explained further that; “The problem with the Nigerian university system is that those who are charged with making laws for the system are somehow distant from the system/environment, because most of their children do not attend public universities in the country.” “That is why they don’t feel it directly. And, again that is why they can say that they do not have money for the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

 

