Utomi: Collapse of character, Nigeria’s major challenge

Prof. Pat Utomi yesterday, observed that collapse of character in public life was a major cog in the nation’s developmental experience, lamenting that the country was being run by people of selfish and tribal inclinations.

 

Utomi made this observation in Abuja, while speaking at the launch of an autobiography of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP, Abia South), entitled “Made in Aba”.

 

Commenting on the 10 chapter and 241-page publication, the renowned Economist, said that there was urgent need to pay serious attention on the character displayed by Nigerians in public life, stressing that the crisis militating against growth and development of Nigeria was loss of character in public life.

 

“Our country is challenged in many ways but more importantly, it is challenge of the collapse of character in public life; the crisis of our country is the crisis of loss of character.”

 

According to him, the autobiography of Abaribe seriously focused on the challenge of nation building and how character is formed in a person, saying: “I like to think of Sen. Abaribe as representing the citizens in public life”.

 

He also decried the worsening trend of tribalism in the nation state, noting that this situation was inimical to the country’s development.

 

“It seems somehow in Nigeria that we are lost in the world of tribes. But we can ascend from tribesmen to the next level of becoming the citizens, who look at our common humanity, who look at our common good, who is focused on how to advance the common good of all.

 

“And to me, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe is one of the few politicians from the South-East who is truly a citizen in public life”. Utomi also noted the need for the citizens to always engage office holders on their activities for the good of all.

