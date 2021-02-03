Business

Utomi: Ehingbeti key to development of Lagos

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Professor of Political Economy and a former Presidential Adviser, Professor Pat Utomi, has described the Ehingbeti summit as a strategic initiative and planning tool that has significantly driven the development of Lagos State.

Utomi stated this in Lagos, recently, while sharing perspectives on Ehingbeti, the Lagos Economic Summit, holding in the next couple of weeks. He said: “The idea of Ehingbeti came from the need to provide infrastructure and social services to the citizenry after the return civil rule in 1999.

Aside from the huge infrastructural deficit, Lagos had issues with waste management system, social planning and transportation. Everything, in fact, was somewhat chaotic. “Government needed to quickly address these challenges, even with its limited resources. With the crop of technocrats drawn into serve in government, plans and roadmaps were easily developed, working with their private sector colleagues

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Multi-cloud service provider, inq. expands operations into Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Multi-cloud service provider, inq. expands operations into Nigeria  Pan-African cloud based digital service provider, inq., has launched operations in Nigeria and across Africa, according to a press release.   “Headquartered in Mauritius, inq. (formerly Synergy Communications) has extended its reach via the 100per cent acquisition of Vodacom Business Africa’s operations in Nigeria, Zambia and Cote […]
Business

CBN’s Manufacturing PMI rises to 50.2 in Nov

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), an early indicator of manufacturing activity, rose to 50.2 for November from 49.4 index points for October, according to the latest PMI survey report posted on the apex bank’s website yesterday. It is the first time in seven months that the gauge of the […]
Business

FG apologises over ‘misleading tweet’ ordering banks, account holders to re-register

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Government has apologised for its tweet ordering all account holders in the country to obtain and fill self-certification forms. In a directive contained in a series of tweets (now deleted) on Thursday, the Federal Government said each account holder must submit the filled forms in their respective financial institutions. In another tweet […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica