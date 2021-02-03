Utomi: Ehingbeti key to development of Lagos

Professor of Political Economy and a former Presidential Adviser, Professor Pat Utomi, has described the Ehingbeti summit as a strategic initiative and planning tool that has significantly driven the development of Lagos State.

Utomi stated this in Lagos, recently, while sharing perspectives on Ehingbeti, the Lagos Economic Summit, holding in the next couple of weeks. He said: “The idea of Ehingbeti came from the need to provide infrastructure and social services to the citizenry after the return civil rule in 1999.

Aside from the huge infrastructural deficit, Lagos had issues with waste management system, social planning and transportation. Everything, in fact, was somewhat chaotic. “Government needed to quickly address these challenges, even with its limited resources. With the crop of technocrats drawn into serve in government, plans and roadmaps were easily developed, working with their private sector colleagues

