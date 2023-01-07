News

Utomi expresses concern over political intolerance in Nigeria

The convener of the Big Tent Coalition for Obi-Datti Movement, Prof Pat Utomi, has raised concern over rising political incivility and intolerance in Nigeria. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Utomi said the opposition political parties are being hunted down by the ruling parties across the country.

Utomi said states like Delta and Lagos, are denying the Labour Party and its candidates access to government facilities to carry out their political rallies. He said: “My experience with campaign of 2023, though marked by the sense of hope from excitement about the organic push of the Obi/Datti movement is, there has been a drastic decline in civility on the part of many politicians and a crystallisation of cleavage to point that Nigeria could be getting pushed into a class war that could destabilise our sub region and push us into anarchy.

“It is imperative we move to reduce incivility in our democracy. Classic examples include preventing opposition from using public venues for rallies, destroying posters and billboards of the opposition and intimidating landlords from letting out buildings for the oppositions.

“The experience in Delta has been the most scandalous where even churches and traditional rulers describe the government as so vindictive they could not risk allowing the opposition to use their facilities. “Unless we can restore our democracy to rational public conversation or what Waziri Ibrahim would call “politics without bitterness” the polarisation of politics could be the doom of all. “In the history of the US Democratic evolution we all seek to emulate, there was a time when the decisions were made in smote fields. Once they decided men knew their word was their bond.

“Sadly, in our current experience, the loss and sense of shame means that people can break their word and look boldly in the face and dismiss their word as politics. But character matters. “How can anybody trust someone, who takes a public position, even oath and … back on it. Culture matters. “Values shape human progress but the dominant ethnic is of people displaying lack of character is lost, all is lost. “It is important therefore that people save their country by ensuring we keep people who lack character away from politics.”

 

Our Reporters

