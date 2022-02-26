UTOMI, GEORGE, OGALA, YIAGA: Buhari’s Assent To Electoral Bill Triumph for Nigerians

…will checkmate rigging, manipulation of election results

The Electoral Act Amendment Bill, signed into law on Friday by President Muhammadu Buhari will deepen democracy, checkmate rigging and allow for more participation in the electoral processes in the country. Top Nigerian politicians and organisations like Yiaga Africa that reacted to the development, added in separate interviews with Saturday Telegraph that the signing of the bill into law marked a new beginning in the nation’s democratic process, adding that it was an indication that power belongs to the people.

Pat Utomi, a Nigerian professor of political economy and management expert, stated that the law would deepen the nation’s democracy, enhance her electoral process and make the process more credible, just as a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, described the signing by Buhari as a right step in a right direction.

On his part, a former legal adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Babatunde Ogala (SAN,) said that law was an improvement to what the nation had, and that the extant provisions allow for more participation of people in the nation’s democratic process. Pat Utomi, a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants of Nigeria and the founder of Centre for Value in Leadership and the African Democratic Congress, said further in his contribution that the law is an indication that people’s power matters and that it showed that if the civil societies organised themselves well and put pressure on the government, they would achieve their aims.

“It also shows that we can change this country if the civil societies rise up and challenge the political actors who want to hinder access to electoral processes. “Experience has shown that technology can still be manipulated, so we have to be vigilant.

We have to say congratulations to the civil societies, and congratulations for people’s power, but this is only the beginning. We have to make sure that technology is not thwarted as it was the case with some of the past elections. “Politicians should know that the end is near for those who rely on rigging rather than serving the people well.

They should know that the people are coming and very soon they will triumph rather than allow some people to abuse the electoral process,” he said. Bode George said in a statement he issued on Friday in Lagos that the new Law will remove the democratic process from the shackles of godfatherism and money bags. George, who has been one of the advocates for the new Law, stated that the courage of President Buhari should be applauded, just as he urged the Commander-in-Chief to also see to the devolution of powers where all sections of the nation will be empowered to develop at its own pace.

The statement read: “This is a triumph for all Nigerians and for all advocates of genuine representative governance. I congratulate President Buhari for being courageous and forward looking enough to append his signature to this very significant Bill which has now become part of our law.

“This Electoral Law is quite significant in many ways. It will forever remove the democratic process from the shackles of godfatherism and money bags who continue to sabotage the will of the people. It will equally reduce a great deal of electoral malpractices through the brazen forging of figures and other manipulative processes that hinder the democratic growth.

“The Nigerian democracy is now on the path of liberation and emancipatory importance. The Will of the people will now triumph over the shenanigans of a dirty few. This, no doubt , will deepen our democratic values and ensure the endurance of freedom and liberty. It is indeed a right step in the right direction. “Nigerians have suffered a lot for this democratic dawn. We must all applaud every opportunity that enhances our collective freedom. The next agenda that needs the attention of President Buhari is the devolution of powers where all sections of our nation will be empowered to develop at its own pace without the overbearing intervention of the centre,” he said.

Ogala explained that the law will give the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the power to decide whether to transmit election results electronically or not, while stressing that it will extend the time for campaign for political offices.

“The issue of primary elections, which would be decided by the political parties would enhance participatory democracy by members of a political party and take away the imposition of candidates by party officials. The fact that the budget of INEC would be approved two years before the election would also be of help.

The political class should make it work and let us deepen democracy. Everyone should go and pick a copy of the law and do an in-depth study of the document,” he said. Similarly, the Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, congratulated Nigerians, civil society organisations and media for their effort in making the bill a reality.

Itodo told Saturday Telegraph in an interview that the amended Electoral Act has ushered in a new in the Nigerian electoral process. He said: “I Congratulate Nigerians for this feat because this is a victory for democracy for an electoral piece of legislation that represents the popular will has been signed into law. “We hope this will usher in a new dawn for electoral democracy because of the progressive amendments in the bill which legitimises electronic transmission of results as well as electronic accreditation. It also strengthens the Independent National Electoral Commission financially and there are many issues addressed in this bill.

“But Nigerians need to learn from this experience because this bill that we celebrate and the signing came as a result of the engagement of citizens who kept watch over this process. Both the media and other stakeholders deserve commendation for their engagement in this process,” he said. President Buhari signed the Electoral Act Amendment Bill at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, on Friday.

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, were present to witness the signing of the Bill. In his address, President Buhari said in line with established tradition, he received inputs from relevant ministries, departments and agencies of government after careful and thorough reviews of the Bill and its implications to democratic processes in Nigeria. He said, “It is gratifying to note that the current Bill comes with a great deal of improvement from the previous Electoral Bill 2021.

There are salient and praiseworthy provisions that could positively revolutionize elections in Nigeria through the introduction of new technological innovations. These innovations would guarantee the constitutional rights of citizens to vote and to do so effectively.

“The Bill would also improve and engender clarity, effectiveness and transparency of the election process, as well as reduce to the barest minimum incidences of acrimony arising from dissatisfied candidates and political parties. “These commendable efforts are in line with our policy to bequeath posterity and landmark legal framework that paves the way for credible and sound electoral process that we would all be proud of. “Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members of the National Assembly, from the review it is my perspective that the substance of the Bill is both reformative and progressive. I am making this bold declaration because I foresee the great potential of the Bill. Worthy of note include the democratic efficacy of the Bill with particular reference to sections 3, 9(2), 34, 41, 47, 84(9), (10) and (11) among others.

“This, however, cannot be said about one provision as contained in the proposed Bill, which provision constitutes fundamental defect, as it is in conflict with extant constitutional provisions. “Section 84 (12) constitutes a disenfranchisement of serving political office holders from voting or being voted for at Conventions or Congresses of any political party, for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election in cases where it holds earlier than 30 days to the National Election. The section provides as follows: “No political appointee at any level shall be voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.”

