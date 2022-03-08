Metro & Crime

Utomi, Omojafor, Kelani make Panel of Judges for GAGE Awards

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

..as organisers announce close of nominations

 

Months of deliberation has secured a superb lineup of Nigeria’s industry key figures, a fitting panel to consider, discuss and decide the 2022 GAGE Awards winners. The annual awards program, taking place in June, will witness new judges, reviewing nominations from 24 categories.

 

This year’s GAGE Awards, which has the theme “Co-Create 2022”, will have a 2-day Tech Exhibition slated to take place at the Landmark Event Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos on June 9 and 10 and on the 3rd day, the event will celebrate innovations with the 3rd edition of the annual GAGE Awards, schedule for June 11, 2022. On February 27, 2022,

 

The  GAGE Awards Nigeria officially drew a curtain on public nominations of candidates to be considered for the prestigious honor of joining the ranks of past winners, including the likes of Paystack, Multichoice Nigeria, RedTV, GTBank etc.

 

This was immediately followed by the unveiling of the panel of judges who will officially make up the academy responsible for selecting the most innovative tech brands in Nigeria in the past one year. Nominations for the 2022 GAGE Awards had been open since January 24, and were slated to end on February 20.

 

However, due to the volume of requests and the competitive nature of the process, the window was extended by an extra week which ended on February 27.

 

 

According to the organisers, the highly eminent roster of the Panel of Judges comprises the following personalities: Chizor Malize : Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer – Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC), Colette Otusheso: Head, Access Bank AccelerateTV, Dr. Adebola Akindele: Group Managing Director, Courteville Business Solutions plc, Jason Cumming: Director of Africa, M&C Saatchi Worldwide, Uzoma Dozie: CEO/ Founder Sparkle, Rolake Rosiji: CEO Jobberman, Pat Utomi: Founder/ CEO at Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL), Steve Omojafor: Former Chairman of Zenith Bank and STB-Mcann, Fiona Weeks: MD of PulseNG, Richard Johnson: MD of FMCG, Adenike Adebola.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kwara police nab two suspected kidnappers, three car thieves

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Kwara State Police Command have arrested two suspected kidnappers, three car thieves, while it also recovered two AK 47 rifles. The command has also arrested one Akinsola Babatunde, a.k.a Mr .White, for allegedly organising a naked party in Ilorin. State Commissioner of Police Muhammed Lawal-Bagega disclosed this on Wednesday in Ilorin, the state capital, while […]
Metro & Crime

NDLEA combs Lagos airport terminal for drugs

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has started combing the terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, for drugs hidden in and around the terminal. This is coming with the one week extension for the resumption of international flights from the Lagos airport.   The NDLEA Airport Commander, Mr. Ahmadu Garba, told journalists […]
Metro & Crime

Davido Set To Donate N250m Raised To Orphanages

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigerian hip-hop star, Davido has announced his intention to donate a sum of N250 million he raised from some friends and fans to orphanages across the country. Davido disclosed this in a statement which he signed and released on his Instagram handle, @Davido. While he was able to raise N200 million he said he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica