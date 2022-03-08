Utomi, Omojafor, Kelani make Panel of Judges for GAGE Awards

..as organisers announce close of nominations

Months of deliberation has secured a superb lineup of Nigeria’s industry key figures, a fitting panel to consider, discuss and decide the 2022 GAGE Awards winners. The annual awards program, taking place in June, will witness new judges, reviewing nominations from 24 categories.

This year’s GAGE Awards, which has the theme “Co-Create 2022”, will have a 2-day Tech Exhibition slated to take place at the Landmark Event Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos on June 9 and 10 and on the 3rd day, the event will celebrate innovations with the 3rd edition of the annual GAGE Awards, schedule for June 11, 2022. On February 27, 2022,

The GAGE Awards Nigeria officially drew a curtain on public nominations of candidates to be considered for the prestigious honor of joining the ranks of past winners, including the likes of Paystack, Multichoice Nigeria, RedTV, GTBank etc.

This was immediately followed by the unveiling of the panel of judges who will officially make up the academy responsible for selecting the most innovative tech brands in Nigeria in the past one year. Nominations for the 2022 GAGE Awards had been open since January 24, and were slated to end on February 20.

However, due to the volume of requests and the competitive nature of the process, the window was extended by an extra week which ended on February 27.

According to the organisers, the highly eminent roster of the Panel of Judges comprises the following personalities: Chizor Malize : Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer – Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC), Colette Otusheso: Head, Access Bank AccelerateTV, Dr. Adebola Akindele: Group Managing Director, Courteville Business Solutions plc, Jason Cumming: Director of Africa, M&C Saatchi Worldwide, Uzoma Dozie: CEO/ Founder Sparkle, Rolake Rosiji: CEO Jobberman, Pat Utomi: Founder/ CEO at Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL), Steve Omojafor: Former Chairman of Zenith Bank and STB-Mcann, Fiona Weeks: MD of PulseNG, Richard Johnson: MD of FMCG, Adenike Adebola.

