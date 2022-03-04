Business

Utomi tasks Nigerians on effective leadership

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Renowned Nigerian economist and leadership expert, Professor Pat Utomi, has averred that disruptive leadership remains the quickest way to Nigeria’s development. The co-founder of Lagos Business School, now Pan African University, made this assertion at the maiden edition of Marketing Edge Hall of Fame held in Lagos recently where he delivered the keynote address.

“We need a lot of leadership and disruption to make progress in every facet of our national life. If you’re going to make and foster excellence and professionalism, you must imbibe the culture of disruption,” he averred. According to him, Nigeria needs such disruptive leaders in every sector of our national life.

He said: “The first variable on my list of how Nigeria can make meaningful economic progress is entrepreneurship which comprises the marketing communications industry. And cultural values are at the heart of this progress because, as a leader, you must have an authentic sense of service.” Utomi emphasised the need for quality leadership and policy choices that will guarantee strong institutions.

He asserted that Nigeria requires strong institutions rather than strong individuals to survive at this critical period of her history. Earlier in his opening remarks, the Publisher/Chief Executive Officer of Marketing Edge, John Ajayi, noted that the induction of personalities into the Marketing Edge Hall of Fame attests to the greatness of men and women who have made distinguished contributions to their respective fields of endeavour. He mentioned that each has provided a crucial nexus between creativity and the economy and that these innovative leaders have believed and still believe passionately in the evolutionary/ revolutionary power of creativity.

“We are so proud to have these exceptional figures seated here tonight to join our Hall of Fame. “I thank them for accepting to be part of the Marketing Edge family, and for inspiring the younger generation of entrepreneurs, visionary investors and inventors. “We consider it an incredible honour, but I think what’s most important for everyone in this hall to know tonight is what the inductees mean to us, and what they mean to Nigeria, Africa and indeed to the world and humanity. “These accomplished individuals, professionals who have become leaders, titans and gurus are being inducted into the Marketing Edge Hall of Fame for sustained outstanding contributions to their industries and business enterprise. The Marketing Edge Hall of Fame honours these remarkable legends in Nigeria as their lifetime of achievements have inspired and defined the best ideals of our collective humanity,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Google redesigns Pay app, opens waitlist for bank accounts with Citi

Posted on Author Reporter

  Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google on Wednesday relaunched its U.S. payments app, introducing paid promotions to the service and opening a waitlist for bank accounts being launched next year with Citigroup Inc (C.N) and 10 other institutions. The new Google Pay app, like its predecessor which will be discontinued eventually, enables contactless payments in stores […]
Business

Zenith: Still a bank to beat

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo

Executive summary Zenith Bank Plc, founded by Jim Ovia, has been doing business in the Nigerian banking landscape for 21 years. The bank with a dual listing on both the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc and London Stock Exchange (LSE), has grown its total assets to N7.13 trillion as at first quarter in 2021. Today, the […]
Business

Danbatta to receive Zik Prize honour

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, is billed to be honoured with the prestigious Zik Prize in the Professional Leadership category. The award is to be presented to Danbatta by Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC), during a ceremony slated for next weekend in Lagos. According to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica