Utomi tasks Nigerians on effective leadership

Renowned Nigerian economist and leadership expert, Professor Pat Utomi, has averred that disruptive leadership remains the quickest way to Nigeria’s development. The co-founder of Lagos Business School, now Pan African University, made this assertion at the maiden edition of Marketing Edge Hall of Fame held in Lagos recently where he delivered the keynote address.

“We need a lot of leadership and disruption to make progress in every facet of our national life. If you’re going to make and foster excellence and professionalism, you must imbibe the culture of disruption,” he averred. According to him, Nigeria needs such disruptive leaders in every sector of our national life.

He said: “The first variable on my list of how Nigeria can make meaningful economic progress is entrepreneurship which comprises the marketing communications industry. And cultural values are at the heart of this progress because, as a leader, you must have an authentic sense of service.” Utomi emphasised the need for quality leadership and policy choices that will guarantee strong institutions.

He asserted that Nigeria requires strong institutions rather than strong individuals to survive at this critical period of her history. Earlier in his opening remarks, the Publisher/Chief Executive Officer of Marketing Edge, John Ajayi, noted that the induction of personalities into the Marketing Edge Hall of Fame attests to the greatness of men and women who have made distinguished contributions to their respective fields of endeavour. He mentioned that each has provided a crucial nexus between creativity and the economy and that these innovative leaders have believed and still believe passionately in the evolutionary/ revolutionary power of creativity.

“We are so proud to have these exceptional figures seated here tonight to join our Hall of Fame. “I thank them for accepting to be part of the Marketing Edge family, and for inspiring the younger generation of entrepreneurs, visionary investors and inventors. “We consider it an incredible honour, but I think what’s most important for everyone in this hall to know tonight is what the inductees mean to us, and what they mean to Nigeria, Africa and indeed to the world and humanity. “These accomplished individuals, professionals who have become leaders, titans and gurus are being inducted into the Marketing Edge Hall of Fame for sustained outstanding contributions to their industries and business enterprise. The Marketing Edge Hall of Fame honours these remarkable legends in Nigeria as their lifetime of achievements have inspired and defined the best ideals of our collective humanity,” he said.

