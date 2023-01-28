Utomi urges INEC to extend deadline for collection of PVCs

The Chairman of the Big Tent Coalition of political parties and civil society organisations for the Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation, Professor Pat Utomi, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the deadline for the collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).

Speaking at the Big Tent’s grassroots engagement for the Obi-Datti Movement in Lagos, Utomi said there is no justification for ending the PVC collection exercise when a lot of people have not collected theirs despite making good efforts.

The renowned Professor of Political Economy said INEC must rise up to the full meaning of its name by ensuring that its staff do not collude with political bandits to disenfranchise millions of Nigerians indirectly.

Utomi said: “We have information that millions of Nigerians are being disenfranchised through deliberate non-release of their PVCs. INEC must ensure that every registered voter is given the opportunity to collect his/her PVC.

“For three days now the INEC staff operating from Falomo Primary School, Ikoyi, Lagos, did not show up on their duty post and this is the recurring story everywhere. The private sector-led organisations like chambers of commerce, the economic summit group and civil society organisations can help INEC with the work of distribution of the PVCs since it appears that INEC staff are stretched.”

