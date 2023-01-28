News

Utomi urges INEC to extend deadline for collection of PVCs

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The Chairman of the Big Tent Coalition of political parties and civil society organisations for the Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation, Professor Pat Utomi, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the deadline for the collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).

Speaking at the Big Tent’s grassroots engagement for the Obi-Datti Movement in Lagos, Utomi said there is no justification for ending the PVC collection exercise when a lot of people have not collected theirs despite making good efforts.

The renowned Professor of Political Economy said INEC must rise up to the full meaning of its name by ensuring that its staff do not collude with political bandits to disenfranchise millions of Nigerians indirectly.

Utomi said: “We have information that millions of Nigerians are being disenfranchised through deliberate non-release of their PVCs. INEC must ensure that every registered voter is given the opportunity to collect his/her PVC.

“For three days now the INEC staff operating from Falomo Primary School, Ikoyi, Lagos, did not show up on their duty post and this is the recurring story everywhere. The private sector-led organisations like chambers of commerce, the economic summit group and civil society organisations can help INEC with the work of distribution of the PVCs since it appears that INEC staff are stretched.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

PDP crisis: CJN summons 6 Chief Judges over issuance of conflicting orders

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad has summoned six Chief Judges in the country over the conflicting court orders that emanated in their states in the last one month.   Justice Mohammad, who is the Chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC), issued the summons to the Chief Judges in Abuja on […]
News

‘Nigeria can be better prepared for emergencies like Covid-19’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The communique of a conference by Centre for Gender and Social Policy Studies, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has highlighted steps Nigeria can take to be better prepared for such issues as the Covid-19 pandemic in future. The centre’s 2022 International Biennial Conference held at OAU’s African Centre of Excellence in ICT-Driven Knowledge Park held recently […]
News

2023: I’m yet to declare for any elective post, says Malami

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), yesterday said he has not yet declared interest to contest any elective position come 2023.   Malami, who clarified this through his media aide, Dr. Umar Gwandu, in a statement made available in Abuja, said the clarification became necessary in view […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica