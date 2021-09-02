News

Uwaifo: Biggest, tallest ‘Iroko’ has fallen, says PMAN

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Governor of Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Willy Eghe-Nova has described the demise of one of the founding fathers and Chairman of Edo PMAN Elders’ Forum and Advisory Committee, Professor Victor Uwaifo, as a rude shock. He disclosed this during a condolence visit of Edo PMAN to the family of the late music maestro in Benin City, Edo State capital. In his condolence speech full of eulogy for the late music icon, Eghe-Nova, described the late Sir Uwaifo “as a committed and passionate member and adviser, whose tax receipt was instrumental in registration of PMAN by the Federal Government, 1984.” “Professor Sir Victor Uwaifo in the Nigeria Music Industry was like the biggest Iroko tree in the forest.

Indeed, the oldest, biggest, tallest and most prominent Iroko tree has fallen,” he mourned the late musician. Eghe-Nova noted that PMAN, being the musical family of the highly celebrated icon, was determined to do all it could to give him the honourhedeservesbyparticipating actively toaccordtheir late leader a befitting burial. He made all necessary overtures to appropriate authorities, PMAN Patrons as well as the government, both at state and federal to immortalise the departed music icon, role model and front line promoter of Edo culture, even as he called on Edo State Government in particular to give him a state burial. On his part, the Public Relations Officer of the association, Mr. Courage Asia, charged all members both at home and in the diaspora to bring in their expertise in order to ensure that the musical legend is given a befitting burial.

Our Reporters

