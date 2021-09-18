News

Uwaifo, Okunbo's death devastating for Edo people, says Imansuangbon

Former governorship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic party, PDP, Kenneth Imansuangbon, has described the death of the Edo State – born music icon Sir Victor Uwaifo and that of international business mogul, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, as devastating for the people of Edo and Nigeria in general. Imansuangbon, who was accompanied by his wife, Kate, on a condolence visit to the homes of the two deceased icons, said the deaths of the two Edo giants have left great vacuum that would be difficult to fill “It pains that we have to lose one of our finest, a very illustrious son, Captain Hosa.

He was kind, caring, loving and sensitive to mankind. He was always interested in capacity building. Everyone who came in contact with him have one good story or the other to tell about him. He was for everybody, in fact, all in all, Captain Wells Hosa Okunbo was an accomplished philanthropist. He meant many things to many people. He touched many lives. We are comforted by the facts of his good deeds. His works are very memorable. Above all, Captain was a promise to all of us.” Imansuangbon charged the family of Uwaifo to be comforted and feel proud that they were related to the multi talented Professor of Arts.

“I am here with my wife because of what Professor, the guitar boy represents. Victor Uwaifo was one of our finest in Edo State. The loss is our loss. The death has brought a minus to us. The governor of Edo State was correct when he described Sir (Prof.) Victor Uwaifo as a global Icon. ‘‘We have lost that global icon, Sir Victor Uwaifo. Though we have lost him, we still have hope. The hope is first in his deeds while he was here. His bones will be interred with his good deeds. Great men like Sir Victor Uwaifo are never dead.”

