Uwaleke: Naira redesign’ll reduce speculative attacks on currency

Professor of capital market and President, Capital Market Academics of Nigeria, Uche Uwaleke, in this interview with Abdulwahab Isa, speaks on diverse economic issues including but not limited to Central Bank of Nigeria’s currency redesign initiative

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is set to release redesigned notes into circulation. Considering the current tipsy moment in the economy, do you think the time is appropriate for CBN to undertake such a step?

I consider the move by the CBN to replace some naira denominations with new ones as an idea whose time has come. Best practice, we have been told, requires that national currencies are redesigned every five to eight years, but that has not happened in Nigeria in 20 years.

So, it is a welcome development at this time when over 80 percent of currency in circulation are outside the banks thereby making it difficult for the CBN to perform currency management functions and implement monetary policy.

It bears repeating that it will go a long way in ensuring that a lot of naira notes circulating outside the banks are crowded in and if it leads to large deposits in banks as expected, it means the banks will have more money to lend which may reduce interest rates. I also think it may have the effect of reducing speculative attacks on the naira in the parallel market.

Despite the huge cost involved in changing currency notes, I think it’s time to sanitize the system especially now that electioneering activities have kicked off. However, I am of the view that the deadline of Jan 31, 2023 is short in view of the number of naira denominations involved, from 200 to 1000.

I also think, the start date should have been first week in January 2023 as opposed to Dec 15 due to the flurry of cash transactions associated with the festive period. I recall that India embarked on a similar exercise in 2016, between November 8 and December 31 2016.

Because, the period was short, it caused distortions in the economy, leading to job losses and reducing GDP via losses by micro businesses, as a number of studies showed.

It is for good reason that when the European Central Bank demonetised in 2002, the bank allowed a period of two months. Prior to commencement, it had front loaded banks with the new currency three months before the time. It’s instructive to note that the ECB has also announced plans to redesign and reissue new Euro bank notes by 2024- nearly 20 years after.

I hope the CBN will extend the period eventually from 6 weeks to at least eight weeks. Overall, I am convinced the decision to redesign the naira will be positive for the economy in the medium to long term.

What do you make of hoarded bank notes kept in private homes only to be trucked out by their owners as a result of the decision?

It only lends credence to one of the reasons given by the CBN Governor for the naira notes redesign.

Whenever a central bank issues fiat money, it is meant to be spent or saved and by implication invested. When it is simply kept under the bed or in septic tanks, the economy is worse for it because such cash are more often than not deployed for illegitimate transactions and for injurious speculative activities detrimental to the health of the economy such as speculative attacks on the naira in the forex market.

Moreover, it adds to inflationary pressure as the central bank is unable to get a handle on money supply and control inflation. The currency redesign is, therefore, aimed at mopping up such unproductive cash in the economy.

What, in your opinion, should be done to bridge the gap between local currency and other international currencies, particularly the US dollar and British pounds?

It should be expected that the naira will sink further in the parallel market due to speculative trading and panic buying following the announcement by the CBN to withdraw higher naira denominations and replace them with new ones. So, it is not surprising that the naira has depreciated to about N900 to the dollar as ‘money bags’ flood the parallel market following this announcement in chase of scarce forex.

The heightened demand f o r forex amid low supply has naturally pushed up the exchange rate in this market which we know is very shallow. Don’t forget also that the CBN had stopped supplying forex to BDCs which were partly funding the parallel market. Nevertheless, I can bet the impact will only be temporary as the naira shortage from February 2023 will return the parallel market to near ‘equilibrium’ thereby narrowing the current wide parallel market premium.

This expectation is on the assumption that much of the cash buried in ‘septic tanks’ and being used for speculative attacks in the parallel market must have been deposited in bank vaults by the deadline of January 31st 2023.

Also, I figure that by the first quarter of next year after the end of the demonetisation exercise, the CBN may intervene more in the forex market, causing improved liquidity and crashing the exchange rate in view of the relatively strong external reserves of circa 37.5 billion U.S dollars, sufficient to finance over 7 months of imports. In the last couple of months, CBN adjusted its lending rate upward on two consecutive MPC sessions.

The MPR was moved to 15.5 percent, the highest ever in 20 years. The apex bank hinged the decision on curbing rising inflation. Inflation is yet to be reined in. Do you think CBN is on the right course?

I think the decision by the MPC to further tighten monetary policy can be justified by the need to tame inflationary and forex pressures and possibly stem capital outflows on account of the hike in policy rates in developed economies especially in the US and UK.

The primary mandate of the CBN is to maintain price stability. But, it has grave implications for cost of capital for firms, cost of borrowing by the government, stock market performance and output growth in general. It may also affect the asset quality of banks as they re-priced their loans in response to the hike in MPR.It’s interesting to note that the NBS, in its CPI reports, provide a clue as to the major factors driving the inflationary pressure in Nigeria namely supply chain disruptions from the Russian Ukrainian conflict and rising cost of production induced by high costs of petroleum products, transport costs, electricity, floods and insecurity. In the light of this revelation, what becomes clear is that the recent monetary policy tightening stance of the CBN alone may not address the challenge.

So, expect to see in the near term higher cost of borrowing, widening government deficit, slower economic growth, rising unemployment and bearish stock market. The reality is that a monetary approach, such as a hike in MPR, to tackling costpush inflation is ineffective. Rising government deficits and borrowing tend to compound the problem.

Against this backdrop, the most effective way to tackle inflation is for the government to find a lasting solution.to the seemingly intractable problems of fuel imports and insecurity while the CBN deploys more of its development finance function in a more targeted fashion.

The 2022 budget estimate of N20.5 trillion has been presented by the Executive to the National Assembly. Some analysts faulted its expansionary nature and described it as unrealistic.

What is your take?

I must admit that the early presentation of the 2023 budget proposal is commendable as it ensures the sustainability of the return to the Janu-ary to December budget cycle. It’s equally noteworthy that the Finance Bill will be considered alongside the 2023 Appropriation Bill as well as the fact that the budget of Government Owned Enterprises is integrated to promote transparency. I think the oil price benchmark of 70 dollars per barrel is conservative in line with budget principles.

I also think the oil production benchmark of 1.69 mbpd is realistic given the assurance by the President that the NNPC Limited was doing something to curb oil theft and pipeline vandalism. It is however worrisome that capital expenditure as a proportion of total spending has gone down below the government target of 30 per cent while debt service at over N6 trillion is in excess of the amount budgeted for capital expenditure.

I am of the view that the fiscal deficit of over N10 trillion can be trimmed especially by pruning down the over N1 trillion overhead costs. I urge the National Assembly to properly interrogate the items included in service-wide votes where over N3 trillion has been proposed to be spent.

As the President rightly noted, the greatest threat to budget performance is the revenue side. This is why every effort must be made to improve revenue collection efficiency as well as monitor closely the MDAs and government independent revenues.

The Federal Government made a provision of about N3 trillion for fuel subsidy for next year budget. It means subsidy is for six months. What is your opinion on this, and the idea of fuel subsidy generally?

The direct implication of not making a full year provision is that the fuel subsidy regime which has been a clog in the wheels of the country’s development is expected to end by June 2023. For me, phasing out fuel subsidy is a welcome development not least because the impact of fuel subsidy on the economy is incalculable. Fuel subsidies have become a drain on government’s dwindling revenue.

These subsidies actually benefit the rich and over the years have become avenues for massive corruption. The opportunity cost is high considering what the government could have done with the huge amount that is sunk into subsidies annually.

So, the idea of doing away withfuel subsidies in 2023 is in order. It will make way for more investments into the downstream sector of the petroleum industry in line with the Petroleum Industry Act as well as create favourable conditions for the privatization of the unproductive refineries. Be that as it may, the government should be ready to come up with compensation schemes to cushion the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy on the Nigerian masses.

Without doubt, in the short run, it will result in higher costs of goods and services and worsening of poverty. High inflation rates erode the value of the naira which may lead to preference for hard currencies such as the dollar with attendant pressure on the exchange rate. Given the current stance of labour unions, fuel subsidy removal is likely to trigger demand for higher wages. The government should begin now to communicate why it needs to do so and work out an arrangement with organised labour for the provision of mass transit vehicles.

This should be in place before implementation. The government should equally seek to enhance measures that reduce out of pocket expenses made by the ordinary Nigerian especially with respect to health care and education. Among other measures, the coverage of the National Health Insurance Scheme should be expanded to benefit more Nigerians.

What is your assessment of federal government economy diversification policy? Do you think the country is recording progress with it. What should be done?

To be fair, I think some progress has been made in the last couple of years going by the increasing contribution of the nonoil sector to government revenue. However, a lot still needs to be done in the area of creating multiple streams of forex earnings.

The oil sector which contributes less than 10 per cent to GDP still accounts for over 90 percent of foreign exchange thereby exposing the country to oil price shocks. You recall that this over-reliance on crude oil sales is the major reason the country went into economic recession in 2016 following the collapse of oil prices. It is also why the CBN is having difficulty managing the exchange rate.

We need to change the present economic structure from mono to a more diversified product in.terms of revenue, and from primary product to intermediate & finished products. The goal should be to diversify away from vulnerable products and markets, toward products and sectors that are more resilient to economic crisis.

The RT200 Programme currently being implemented by the CBN is a step in this direction. Currently, Nigeria’s total debt stock is in excess of N40 trillion. This is in addition to N8.80 trillion borrowing provision contained in 2023 budget.

This is outside of over N20 trillion borrowed from CBN via Ways and Means. What do you make of Nigeria’s debt stock level?

I am very worried, just like every other patriotic Nigerian.

My concern stems from the huge debt service to revenue ratio at 76 percent as of November last year according to government sources. This situation presents a major challenge in view of the opportunity cost of debt service, that is, the forgone use to which this huge sum could have been put. In the 2023 budget for instance, the government plans to set aside a whooping N6.3 trillion just for debt service.

As I pointed out earlier, this amount is higher than what has been budgeted for capital expenditure.So, the debt challenge is clearly not about the debt to GDP ratio which in any case is below international threshold but more about the country’s capacity to service the rising public debt. I need to emphasise because of the notion held in some quarters that Nigeria’s borrowing is sustainable based on a relatively low Public Debt to GDP ratio and that borrowing space is a function of the size of the GDP.

It is equally worrisome that government borrowings have not been essentially for capital expenditure and human development, as specified in the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007. How else does one explain new borrowings of over N8 trillion provided for in the 2023 budget as against a capital spend provision of about N5.4 trillion. Another concern stems from the evidence that domestic debts are dominated by FGN Bonds most of which do not appear tied to self-liquidating projects.

This is because the real infrastructure-tied bonds, Sukuk and Green bonds, represent an insignificant proportion (circa 3%) of domestic debt instruments. Moreover, with respect to external loans, a significant proportion of external debt is commercial (non-concessional) as Eurobonds, account for a disproportionate share of external debt service. Eurobonds represent just about 39 per cent of the total external debt stock but has been taking up the lion’s share of external debt service payments.

In sum, rising public debt is not bad in itself. The key challenge is to ensure that loans are put to good use and in ways that enable the needed traction to the country’s economy as envisaged in the FRA 2007. Going forward, the sustainability of the public debt requires that government’s revenues are increased significantly. In this connection, the implementation of the Strategic Revenue Growth initiative by the Federal Ministry of Finance should be sustained.

As for loans to the Federal Government via the CBN’s Ways and Means, my advice to the CBN is to stick to the provisions of the CBN Act in relation to temporary advances to the Federal Government in order not to stoke inflationary pressure.

What role can the capital market play to stimulate an economy that is challenged like that of Nigeria?

The role of the capital market in the country’s economic development can be appreciated from the perspective of a supplier of medium to long term capital not only to firms but also to the federal and sub national governments. The success story of Lagos State for example in infrastructure development cannot be written without mentioning the pivotal role that the capital market played. Ditto for the Federal Government that has been raising funds from the capital market to finance budget deficit.

While on the one hand, the capital market is largely seen as the barometer of the economy, on the other hand, the performance of the market can equally be a function of the health of the economy. The stock market for instance has been dull since the second half of this year partly due to deterioration in macro-economic environment especially in relation to inflation, interest rates and exchange rates.

Also, I note, with concern, that the current performance of the stock market is a reflection of the concentration risk inherent in the composition of listed companies on the main bourse where seven companies (out of about 160 listed companies) account for over 70 per cent of market capitalisation. In the last few trading days for example, sell pressure on the shares of Airtel, abellwether stock, has contributed significantly to the bear market with its shares plunging from N2000 a few days ago to circa N1300.

The eventual privatisation of NNPC through the Exchange holds a lot of promise of diversifying the issuer base and diluting concentration risk.

What sort of economic policy would you suggest for the incoming administration to adopt that will usher in the desired reprieve?

The primary responsibility of government is to ensure security of lives and property as well as material well-being of the citizens.

To this end, the incoming administration should pursue policies that seek to create decent jobs, develop productive capacities, and reduce poverty and hunger. In a nutshell, policies that promote human security.

