Uwaleke seeks privatilsation of govt assets

Uche Uwaleke, an economist and Professor of Capital Market at Nasarawa State University, Keffi, has called on the Federal Government to partially privatise government assets such as the NNPC through the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

Uwaleke, who stated this in a presentation he delivered at the Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN) 2020 workshop tagged ‘The Capital Market in Post COVID-19 Nigerian Economy,’ advised government to deploy proceeds to recapitalise development financial institutions such as Bank of Industry (BOI) and Bank of Agriculture (BOA).

He also advocated for partial privatisation of the Nigerian Commodity Exchange (NCX) and have in place policies to support the commodity trading ecosystem.

Uwaleke, who called for provision of fiscal incentives for companies listed on securities exchanges, urged the Federal Government to pursue aggressive export base diversification to reduce vulnerabilities to external shocks and boost external reserves.

On infrastructural development, he called on the government to address infrastructure gaps through PPP, issue more of infrastructure bonds such as Sukuk and Green bonds, which are tied to self-liquidating projects.

While charging the government to tackle insecurity and continuously improve ease of doing business, he called on the CBN to keep deploying policies favourable to stock market growth, and support economic recovery.

“CBN should consider scaling up its development finance efforts especially as they relate to the agric value chain,” he said.

On way forward for SEC and SROs, Uwaleke called for the enforcement of corporate governance codes for listed companies to boost confidence, leverage RegTech and research to proactively stay ahead of the market, leverage FinTech to innovate and improve service delivery, upskill market intermediaries/capital market operators, expand product offerings to increase captive market and continuously engender market confidence through zero tolerance for infractions.

Speaking on outlook in post-COVID era, Uwaleke said Biden’s victory in US and COVID vaccine prospects had positive implications for global capital markets.

“On Tuesday, November 24, 2020, following the consent by President Trump that the transition process could begin, the Dow crossed the 30,000 mark for the first time in history.

“In Nigeria, the containment of COVID and the unlikely possibility of another lockdown will further boost the market. Exchange rate unification will likely improve foreign investments and forex market liquidity. Ongoing stock exchange demutualisation to improve capital raising ability for infrastructure modernisation.

“Finance Bill 2021 provision on unclaimed dividends (S.39) has potential to address the issue and boost market confidence, planned reopening of the borders will reduce inflation rate, planned introduction of financial Derivatives in the capital market to mitigate volatility,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...