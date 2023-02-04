Uwaleke, Yusuf, Idakolo, others to Buhari: 7days not enough to address Naira redesign crisis

…want new, old notes to be legal tender side by side for 6 months

Financial experts have commented on the ongoing Naira redesigning policy with a call on the Federal Government to address grey areas in the implementation of the policy with a view to avert looming social unrest occasioned by some unintended consequences of the policy. Those who spoke with Saturday telegraph include Finance Analyst and Wealth Management Expert; Mr. Gabriel Idakolo and a university scholar, Professor Uche Uwaleke.

Reacting to the development, Uwaleke stated that scarcity of new Naira notes in the system is capable of aggravating serious economic crises if not properly handled by the Federal Government. Speaking to Saturday Telegraph in a telephone chat, Idakolo said Nigerians had reached a point where banks cannot dispense cash to their customers and ATMs are not loaded with money. Idakolo expressed doubts about the commitment of banks to the success of the policy, saying “Some banks are inefficient and only concerned about themselves”, adding that “even if a year is added, problems associated with selfishness and greed won’t go away.”

He said he had seen reports of cash shortages and hardship to local businesses and ordinary people and gave assurances that the balance of seven of the 10-day extension would be used to crack down on whatever stood in the way of successful implementation. Idakolo said, “The seven days the president requested can only work if the CBN allows the old notes to be legal tender alongside the new notes for at least 6 months.

“It is also important that the old notes already mopped out of circulation be reintroduced back to the circulation. Over N2 trillion has been withdrawn from circulation at least 50% of these should be returned to attain a level of normalcy in the economy.” Also speaking to the currency notes logjam, Uwaleke said the currency redesign is a good initiative especially against the backdrop of the fact that it hasn’t been done in 19 years. However, he said, the negative unintended consequences are mounting due partly to the fact that the banks appear to be colluding with some members of the public to flout the guidelines. “Another reason is also the fact that the new notes are grossly in short supply. To begin with, the CBN should promptly sanction any Bank that is found to be in breach of its guidelines usually involving diversion of new naira notes”.

“The CBN should equally increase the quantity of new naira notes supplied”. “Requiring banks to now pay the new notes over the counter is good but the limit of N20,000 is too low. It should be increased to at least N100, 000 since that is the new limit under the cash withdrawal policy”. “Similarly, under the cash swap program which operates in rural areas, the CBN should consider increasing the limit from N10,000 to N50,000.

The CBN should equally consider expanding distribution channels of the new notes to include Microfinance banks. POS operators represent a vital channel and should be given special consideration”, he added. Meanwhile, the Organized Private Sector (OPS) has urged the Federal Government to handle the crisis generated in the implementation of the Naira redesigning initiative with care and dispatch. According to those who spoke with Saturday Telegraph, the ongoing pockets of protests in the country could snowball into un-controllable youth restiveness that may pose a danger to the forthcoming general elections.

Those who spoke include, the erstwhile President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr. Babatunde Ruwase, the Director of Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf and the Director- General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona. Yusuf explained that there was a need for the government to allow the old notes and new notes to run side by side till June, before finally phasing out the old notes in circulation.

“My own view is that what is done globally is to allow the old and new currencies to be a legal tender and circulate nationwide over six months minimum. “This rush over a month, two months and three months, all these extensions of three days, seven days, ten days would not solve the problem and it will continue to affect the ordinary people because they are the ones that need this cash most since they use it most for exchange transactions.” Yusuf posited that the government should not fold its hands and watch the ongoing protests, unrest, frustration, angers and violence over the currency swap, to cause a repeat of the 2020 EndSARS protests across the country.

