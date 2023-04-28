Uwazuruike To Buhari: Release Nnamdi Kanu as parting gift to Ndigbo

The leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) Ralph Uwazuruike has asked President Muhamadu Buhari to release the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu from detention. He made the demand in a statement by spokesman Chris Mocha yesterday. Uwazurike said Kanu’s release will serve as Buhari’s parting gift to the South East. He described the continued detention of Kanu despite a court ruling ordering his release from detention as a total disregard for the rule of law and a violation of the Nigerian Constitution. He said: “Listening to my appeal will be seen as following the democratic principles.”