Uyo agog for Akwa Utd ahead maiden NPFL title

With just two match days remaining in the Nigeria Professional Football League 2020/21 season, Akwa United will be looking forward to wrapping everything up when they take on Lagos-based club, MFM in one of the MatchDay games scheduled for this weekend across various centres in the country. Akwa United need just one point to win their maiden league title and the fans, officials and the players can’t wait to celebrate in Uyo on Sunday evening. MFM already assured of another season in the NPFL after securing the three maximum points in a rescheduled game against FC IfeanyiUbah during the week. With six points separating Akwa from Nasarawa Utd on the table, atleast a draw will secure the title and a second title for the coach, Kennedy Boboye, who won the tile for Plateau United. Apart from Akwa United, four other clubs- Nasarawa United, Enyimba, Kano Pillars and Rivers United – are still fighting for a spot on the continent. Currently second on the table and already in the final of the Aiteo Cup, Nasarawa United will not want to take Rangers for granted as they continue to seek needed results to keep them in touch of their goals. For Kano Pillars against Wikki Tourists, it will be a good opportunity for the home team to seek another points that will move them closer to a continental slot as they are currently struggling in the 5th position. At the bottom of the table, with the relegation of Adamawa United confirmed, three other clubs would be joining them this weekend. Jigawa Golden Stars is one of the clubs fighting against relegation and will be playing at home against another club at the verge of going down, FC IfeanyiUbah with a win for the home side confirming the relegation of the Nnewi-based club. Other Matches for this weekend will see Plateau United at home against Dakkada FC, Nigeria National League bound Adamawa United will be playing at home against Kwara United while Abia Warriors will be away to Katsina United as Warri Wolves hope to boost their survival with a home game against Heartland.

Like this: Like Loading...