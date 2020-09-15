Uyo residents bemoan return of Criminality

Residents of Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, have decried the re-emergence of criminal activities in the state.

This follows the recent constant harrassment of residents in some parts of the state by men of the under world.

In Itam, near the city centre for instance, residents have reported activities of a group of men numbering over 40 who stormed market stalls last weekend and allegedly carted away over 100 bags of rice and other valuable items belonging to some traders in the market.

At Udoumanna, the hoodlums, numbering over 20 allegedly struck the Akpanandem market area on Sunday night, scaring residents with gun shots, while they operate from house to house.

Residents of Asutan Street, the host area of Correspondents Chapel office Akwa Ibom State, were last Wednesday awoken to a chemist shop emptied overnight by hoodlums who defiled the heavy presence of a vigilante group in the area.

Residents of Effiat Offort, in Uyo, also had their fair share when a group of young men embarked on a house to house raid in the area. This team of criminals, according to residents of the area, burgled vehicles, removing car batteries and other valuable vehicle parts.

At Atan Offort, a security personnel, who craved anonymity, told journalists that a vigilante member who attempted to resist the hoodlums was killed.

However, when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP N-Nudam Frederick said he was not aware of such issues as such complaints were not reported to the police. He, however, promised to contact the DPOs of the affected areas to confirm such issues and take steps to ensure protection of lives and property of residents.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Mr Aniekan Bassey has pledged to partner the State Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in combating crime and insecurity in the state.

