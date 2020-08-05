Uyo Ward 9 PDP Stakeholders zone Councillship  to Ibiaku-Offot: Presents Aspirant to Paramount Ruler for blessing

Ahead of the 2020 Local Government Council election, stakeholders of Peoples Democratic party, PDP in Uyo Ward 9 (formerly Ward 7), have zoned the councillorship seat to Ibiaku-Offot village.

The decisions which were taken after series of deliberation among stakeholders at the Ward Center, St. John Primary School, Eniong, this evening, were captured in a communique signed by all Ward Executives of PDP and other stakeholders including the Leader of Uyo Legislative Council, Hon. Nathaniel Sebastian nIdoh, who represents the Ward.

The communique read in parts, “that every stakeholder is bound by the time honoured zoning arrangement existing among the 11 villages in the Ward namely Ewet, Eniong, Anua, Ekpri Nsukara, Ikot Ekidio, Ikot Anyang, Ikot Antuen, Ibiaku Offot, Use Offot, Use Attai and Ekamba Nsukara, which has existed since the return of democracy in 1999 and has help these villages to coexist in peace with another, grow in unity, brotherliness and exchew political rancour. This zoning must stand.

“…in line with the admonition of His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel, that all existing zoning arrangements should be respected. Accordingly, the existing zoning arrangement where the 11 villages were divided into three (3) political zones namely Zones A, B and C remains valid. With this laudable arrangement, the councillorship seat rotated to all political zones in the Ward and returned to Zone A, which is currently occupied by Hon. Nathaniel Udoh, the Leader of Uyo Legislative Council.

“That during the recently concluded PDP Ward Congress, it was agreed that for the 2020 Local Government election the councillorship slot should go to a village in Zone B that has never produced a councillor before”.

Furthermore, the communique stated “that following the already established zoning template stakeholders have unanimously agreed on a consensus that within Zone B since Akamba Nsukara has produced the Ward Chairman and Ward Woman Leader. Also, Use Offot produced Hon. Joseph Asuquo Edem as councillor just as Nsukara Offot produced Hon. Edet Bassey Asuquo as councillor. Therefore, it will be fair and just to give the councillorship slot to Ibiaku Offot village which has never held any elective position before”.

In addition, the communique stated “that stakeholders considered the loyalty, dedication and contributions of one Elder Sunday Jimmy to the electoral successes of PDP in Ibiaku Offot village since 1999 till date. Elder Jimmy and his family have remained steadfast to the party and have earned the respect of everyone in the Ward.

“However, since he is advanced in age, it was unanimously agreed that his son, Otuekong Sunday Jimmy, an equally dedicated and loyal PDP faithful in the village, contest in his place. The choice of Otuekong Jimmy to replace his father has been endorsed by all the major PDP stakeholders in ward 7, now Ward 9 across all Zones and Villages.”

They maintained that Uyo Ward 7 PDP, now Ward 9 stakeholders have taken pains to deliberate and negotiate on the councillorship seat before reaching this all binding concensus to sustain peace, harmony and ehnance unity in the Ward as such the consensus should be respected by all within Ward 7 PDP, now Ward 9 as well as by chieftains and stakeholders in the entire Uyo Chapter of PDP.

After the consensus was reached, the stakeholders moved in unison and took Otuekong Sunday Jimmy, the councillorship aspirant, to the Paramount Ruler of Uyo, Edidem Sylvanus Effiong Okon for formal presentation and blessing.

The royal father, who is from the Ward, commended the unity and brotherly understanding shown by elders and stakeholders in reaching such a consensus. He appealed to everyone to queue behind the one selected by stakeholders for the sake of peaceful and rancour free election. He blessed the aspirant and assured him that the people are solidly with him.

Below is the full COMMUNIQUE

THE ZONING ARRANGEMENT ON COUNCILLORSHIP IN WARD 7 MUST STAND. A COMMUNIQUE BY UYO WARD 7 PDP STAKEHOLDERS FORUM, AFTER A MEETING HELD AT WARD CENTER, ST. JOHN’S PRIMARILY SCHOOL, ENIONG OFFOT, UYO ON WEDNESDAY AUGUST 5, 2020.

In view of the announcement of time table for 2020 Local Government Election by Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission, AKISIEC, stakeholders of Peoples Democratic party, PDP in Uyo Ward 7, met at the Ward Center, Eniong Offot on Monday August 5, 2020 to deliberate on modalities for the election of a councillor to represent the Ward in Uyo Local Government Legislative Coumcil and resolved as follows:

1) That every stakeholder is bound by the time honoured zoning arrangement existing among the 11 villages in the Ward namely Ewet, Eniong, Anua, Ekpri Nsukara, Ikot Ekidio, Ikot Anyang, Ikot Antuen, Ibiaku Offot, Use Offot, Use Attai and Ekamba Nsukara, which has existed since the return of democracy in 1999 and has help these villages to coexist in peace with another, grow in unity, brotherliness and exchew political rancour. This zoning must stand.

2) That in line with the admonition of His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel, that all existing zoning arrangements should be respected. Accordingly, the existing zoning arrangement where the 11 villages were divided into three (3) political zones namely Zones A, B and C remains valid. With this laudable arrangement, the councillorship seat rotated to all political zones in the Ward and returned to Zone A, which is currently occupied by Hon. Nathaniel Udoh, the Leader of Uyo Legislative Council.

3) That during the recently concluded PDP Ward Congress, it was agreed that for the 2020 Local Government election the councillorship slot should go to a village in Zone B that has never produced a councillor before.

4) That following the already established zoning template stakeholders have unanimously agreed on a consensus that within Zone B since Akamba Nsukara has produced the Ward Chairman and Ward Woman Leader. Also, Use Offot produced Hon. Joseph Asuquo Edem as councillor just as Nsukara Offot produced Hon. Edet Bassey Asuquo as councillor. Therefore, it will be fair and just to give the councillorship slot to Ibiaku Offot village which has never held any elective position before.

5) That stakeholders considered the loyalty, dedication and contributions of one Elder Sunday Jimmy to the electoral successes of PDP in Ibiaku Offot village since 1999 till date. Elder Jimmy and his family have remained steadfast to the party and have earned the respect of everyone in the Ward. However, since he is advanced in age, it was unanimously agreed that his son, Otuekong Sunday Jimmy, an equally dedicated and loyal PDP faithful in the village, contest in his place. The choice of Otuekong Jimmy to replace his father has been endorsed by all the major PDP stakeholders in ward 7, now Ward 9 across all Zones and Villages.

6) That Uyo Ward 7 PDP, now Ward 9 stakeholders have taken pains to deliberate and negotiate on the councillorship seat before reaching this all binding concensus to sustain peace, harmony and ehnance unity in the Ward. Therefore this consensus should be respected by all within Ward 7 PDP, now Ward 9 as well as by chieftains and stakeholders in the entire Uyo Chapter of PDP.

7) That Ward 7 PDP, now Ward 9, stakeholders continue to pledge their loyalty and support to the leader of our great party, His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel, for his inspiring leadership and pray for God’s protection and guidance on him as he continues to steer the ship of Statehood to a safe destination.

