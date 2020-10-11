News

UYOCCIMA to boost A’Ibom economy with 1,500 business in 2021

…urges FG to fix bad roads in S’South, S’East

The Uyo Chamber of Commerce Industries Mine and Agriculture (UYOCCIMA) has projected that it would create 1,500 viable businesses in Akwa Ibom State by 2021.

 

The initiative, which will be achieved with the support of the state government, is intended to boost the economic activities of the state and provide two million direct and indirect jobs by 2025.

 

President of UYOCCIMA, Nseyen Ebong, who stated this in a press conference in Uyo at the weekend, said the body has been repositioned to transform the state from a civil service economy to a private sector-driven economy.

 

His words: ”Government cannot employ everybody and cannot run alone without involving the private sector, that is why we have to diversify businesses so that jobs can be created for the people.

 

”We have changed the narrative as we hope to register one thousand five hundred new businesses before 2021 and also create over two months jobs before 2025.

 

”The rebranded UYOCCIMA hopes to partner with the three tiers of government, their agencies as well as other national and global bodies to ensure that Akwa Ibom State takes its rightful place among top ranking economies in the world,” Ebong said.

 

He said the chamber has developed a business programme for members in the areas of Trade, Agriculture, Industry and Tourism tagged “TRAGINTO Initiative.”

