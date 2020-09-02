News

Uzodimma bags youths’ Bridge-Builder, Pan-Nigerian Award

Posted on

Youths from all parts of Nigeria have honoured Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State with an award as a bridge-builder, a detribalized leader and most outstanding Pan- Nigerian Governor in the country today. They also described the governor as the most outstanding and committed promoter of national unity and peaceful co-existence in the country. The youth under the aegis of Coalition of Ethnic Nationality Youth Leaders in Nigeria (CENYLON) led by their National President, Mohammed Salihu Danlani and the Deputy National President of Ohanaeze Youths, Dr. Kingsley Dozie, took the position yesterday at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House Owerri, Imo State when they came to bestow different awards and recognitions on the governor.

Our Reporters

News

Group calls on Ex-Abia Finance Commissioner, Obinna Oriaku to be thoroughly investigated

Posted on

Abia North Stakeholders Assembly (ANSA) has call on the appropriate authority to ensure immediate past commissioner for Finance in Abia State, Mr. Obinna Oriaku is thoroughly and properly investigated. The group in a statement signed by Chief Goodluck Ibem (President General) and Hon. Sunday Chukwu (Secretary General) said Mr. Oriaku is not above the Law, […]
News

Obi declares support for Okonjo-Iweala’s WTO candidacy

Posted on

Former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has declared his support for Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, Dr. Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala following her nomination for the post of Director, World Trade Organisation (WTO).   In a Statement, Obi stated that Okonjo-Iweala had the knowledge, skills, exposure and experience to successfully direct the affairs of the organization. […]
News

Builders seek revival of Nigeria’s steel industry

Posted on

Unsustainable Nigeria is a net importer of steel with negative trade balance of $1.27 billion in 2018     Professional builders under the auspices of the Nigerian institute of building (NIOB) have called on the Federal Government to revive the nation’s steel industry for the production of standard iron materials. Such production, the institute said, […]

