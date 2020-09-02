Uzodimma bags youths’ Bridge-Builder, Pan-Nigerian Award

Youths from all parts of Nigeria have honoured Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State with an award as a bridge-builder, a detribalized leader and most outstanding Pan- Nigerian Governor in the country today. They also described the governor as the most outstanding and committed promoter of national unity and peaceful co-existence in the country. The youth under the aegis of Coalition of Ethnic Nationality Youth Leaders in Nigeria (CENYLON) led by their National President, Mohammed Salihu Danlani and the Deputy National President of Ohanaeze Youths, Dr. Kingsley Dozie, took the position yesterday at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House Owerri, Imo State when they came to bestow different awards and recognitions on the governor.

