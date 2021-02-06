Uzodimma, Baguda, Miyetti Allah, CAN want criminal elements checked

Following widespread concerns over the activities of suspected Fulani herdsmen across the country, and the attendant crisis being generated by their activities, Governors of Imo, Jigawa, Kebbi states and leaders of Miyetti Allah and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) across the South-East has called for urgent actions. The parley which was designed to foster peace and harmonious coexistence resolved that all criminal elements inhabiting and operating from forests in Southern Nigeria should be flushed out.

The parley also also recommended for forests in the Northern parts of the country. Addressing the audience, Uzodimma harped on the need for sustainable harmonious and peaceful relationship between all tribes, irrespective of religious beliefs or political inclination. Uzodimma lamented the current security challenges in the nation which he said were being instigated by peddlers of rumours and false information, to encourage conflicts between farmers and herders, stressing that, “the two groups should complement each other because they need each other to succeed in their businesses.”

The Governors of Kebbi and Jigawa states, Muhammadu Abubakar and Atiku Baguda in their remarks appreciated Governor Uzodimma’s wisdom in convening the meeting, and acknowledged that all Nigerians have the right to live peacefully in any part of the nation, under the protection of the leadership of the state governments. They advised that all criminals inhabiting the forests should be flushed out both in the Northern and Southern parts of the country and be prosecuted.

Like this: Like Loading...