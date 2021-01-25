Metro & Crime

Uzodimma declares curfew in nine council areas as IPOB, military clash

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi,Owerri Comment(0)

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has declared a dusk-to-dawn curfew in nine council areas out of the 12 council areas of Imo West (Orlu zone).

The action followed the unabating clashes between the Nigerian military and persons believed to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) operating under their recent security outfit, Eastern Security Network (ESN).
Starting from events of last week when soldiers besieged the Okporo and Umutanze communities over the alleged killing of some policemen, the collateral damage emanating from that military operation is widely believed to have triggered the offensive from the ESN.
As at press time Police spokesman in Imo, Orlando Ikeokwu, who has confirmed the clashes, said he could not confirm the number of casualties as the situation was still being monitored.
However, the video of a food vendor, who was allegedly gunned down by a stray bullet from soldiers, has been trending on social media.
The IPOB leader on his part, had posted updates of the development on his Facebook account accusing Governor Hope Uzodimma and other leaders of unleashing soldiers on Orlu people.

