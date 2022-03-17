News

Uzodimma mourns Emeka Obasi, says he’s a media professional

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has expressed shock and sadness over the death of the Publisher of Business Hallmark newspaper, Prince Emeka Obasi, who died on Tuesday, March 15 at the age of 58. The governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser, Oguwike Nwachuku, said Obasi was a thoroughbred media practitioner who devoted his time, energy, intellect and resources for the advancement of the media profession in Nigeria. The governor recalled that early in life, Obasi took to journalism practice and was to found Hallmark Group of Newspapers and later the National Mirror newspaper, when he rested the Hallmark. He said Prince Obasi’s love for the media continued and drove him to repackage the old Hallmark as Business Hallmark after he sold the National Mirror.

The governor said apart from Obasi’s media engagements, he was also involved in other activities that helped to shape the image of the Nigerian society. For instance, Obasi founded the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC), as a vehicle to confer the Zik’s Prize for Leadership recognition on deserving Nigerians. Uzodimma regretted that Obasi, a former Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Abia State, during the return to civilian rule in Nigeria in 1999, died when his services were needed most, both in his media constituency and society at large.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

