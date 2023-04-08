Uzodimma, Okowa, others charge media on objectivity, nation building

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma and his Delta State counterpart, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, have charged the Nigerian media to keep upholding the virtue of objectivity in their reportage of national issues. They both spoke at the Political Economist Merit Awards ceremony in Lagos, which was highlighted by the public presentation of a book titled; “Nigeria Heroes and Sheroes: Diary of a Journalist of Courage,” authored by Mr. Ken Ugbe- chie, Publisher of Political Economist NG. Uzodimma, who was represented by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Declan Emelumba, commended the media for its role in advancing democracy in Nigeria. He, however, charged the media to be bold to applaud public officials when they do the right and constructively criticise them when they get it wrong, adding, ‘that is the best way to achieve objectivity in reporting.” He recalled that when members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors visited Imo State late last year for their annual conference, many of the editors were bold enough to report the development milestones achieved by his administration. He referenced one of the articles by Ugbechie in his book as one of the by-products of that visit. Okowa, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Festus Agas, thanked the media for being a partner in development. He attributed the success recorded by his government to the good partnership offered by the media. Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, represented by his Media Adviser, Mr Chooks Oko, lauded the media for helping to tell Ebonyi story from the perspective of eye-witness account. He said the accounts on Ebonyi State and his government captured in the book was based on the first hand witness and observation of the author, adding that it takes a journalist of courage to report facts as they are rather than twist facts to please a mob of critics.

