Uzodimma: Opportunity to rethink essence of our humanity

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has said that Easter celebration is only meaningful to the extent that it offers us the opportunity to rethink the essence of our humanity in true reflection of love, forgiveness, peace, reconciliation, brotherliness and sacrifice, all of which Jesus Christ symbolises.

The Governor said a deeper reflection on the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ for which we are rejoicing and shouting hallelujah today shows how much he sacrificed for humanity in clear demonstration of agape love.

“As clearly defined by Jesus Christ, the essence of our humanity is to love God, to love one another and to be ready and willing to make sacrifices for the love of humanity. The Bible also reminds us that the best way to love God is to love humanity. This is because if we do not love our brothers and sisters whom we see every day, we definitely cannot love God whom we do not see.”

In Governor Uzodimma’s Easter message to Imo State citizens and residents on Saturday, them reminded us of our covenant with God as followers of the resurrected Jesus Christ, urging us to embrace peace for the sake of our children and those yet unborn, but also not relenting in our prayers for peace to reign in the State. Governor Uzodimma said it is ironical that 95 percent of those who profess Jesus Christ as followers are both sponsors and actors of insecurity in Imo State and the South East.

He regretted that they have ignored God’s 5th law that forbids the killing of fellow human beings, bemoaning the height of hypocrisy associated with those who regard themselves as Christians.

Ugwuanyi preaches peace, renewed faith in God

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State in his message, called on the people of the state and indeed all Nigerians to take advantage of the historic event to advance peace, intensify prayers and commit themselves to God.

Ugwuanyi applauded Christians for the successful conclusion of the forty-day long Lenten season. He, therefore enjoined Nigerians to appreciate deeply this great reason for the celebration, come closer to God, and dedicate themselves to virtues that would promote peace, love, unity and progress of the country.

While wishing all Nigerians a spiritually rewarding Easter celebration, Gov. Ugwuanyi urged them to remain prayerful and committed to God, reassuring the good people of Enugu State of his resolve to continue to serve them with the fear of God, and to work assiduously towards the advancement of peace and good governance in the state, for the wellbeing of the people.

Fayemi felicitates with Christians

Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has congratulated Christians in the state and Nigeria in general for witnessing another Easter season.

The Governor, in his Easter message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, urged Christians to emulate the sacrificial lifestyle of Jesus Christ who gave his life to save mankind. Dr. Fayemi who congratulated Christians for the successful completion of the Lenten season, urged them to continue to intercede for the state and the country.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) noted that the Easter season is a period of sober reflection, which lessons should be imbibed and reflected on at all times.

Kwara Gov greets Christians

Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq in his message, congratulated the Christian community , calling it a period of reunion, self-discipline, sacrifice, forgiveness, and commitment to God. In a statement on Saturday, the Governor called on Nigerians to take advantage of the period to seek God’s favour for the country and to reunite against all forces of evil who seek to tear the country apart and terrorise its people with violence and economic sabotage.

He said: “That this Easter period coincides with the Muslims’ month of Ramadan – in which self-discipline and increased virtues are seriously encouraged – is in fact a signal to the faith com-

munities to unite, speak, act and pray in one accord for a greater Nigeria. Let us come together to fight all forces of evil that work against peace and development.”

Abiodun urges prayers for Nigeria

Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, felicitated Christian faithful, urged them to use the celebration to pray for Nigeria in general and Ogun in particular.

The governor noted that, the best way to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ is for the Christian faithful to imbibe and live the teachings of Jesus. Abiodun stated this in a statement made available to journalists by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, in Abeokuta yesterday.

Ortom tasks Nigerians on lessons of sacrifice, forgiveness

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has advised Christians to imbibe the Easter lessons of sacrifice, perseverance, forgiveness and care for the less privileged.

Ortom gave the advice in his goodwill message to Nigerians, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Nathaniel Ikyur, in Makurdi on Saturday to commemorate the 2022 Easter celebration. He also called for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians in order for development to take place.

“An atmosphere of peace and cooperation between the government and the governed is the needed ingredient for any development or progress of any nation,” he said.

Make Christ’s virtues your everyday template —Ayade

In a message signed by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr Christian Ita, on Saturday in Calabar, Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River State, urged Christians to imbibe the virtues of Jesus Christ and adopt them as a template for everyday living.

The governor said that Christ’s death on the cross for the redemption of mankind and His resurrection after three days signify unwavering love, compassion, sacrifice, selflessness and triumph over despair.

Ayade maintained that it was only through show of love and compassion for one another that Nigerians could navigate through the present difficult times.

Sule urges peaceful coexistence

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa in a statement on Saturday in Lafia, said: “The death and rise of Jesus Christ, therefore, symbolised sacrifice and the divinity of God. Thus, Jesus Christ personifies selflessness, humility, sacrifice, patience and perseverance,” he said.

Accordingly, I enjoin Christians in the state to continue to imbibe these virtues by showing love, affection, good neighbourliness and indeed, peaceful coexistence among the diverse people of the state,” Sule added.

The governor also urged Christians to use this period to reflect on the good teachings of Christ which epitomised forgiveness, sacrifice and tolerance. He said Nigerians should pray for God’s intervention on the spate of security challenges bedeviling the country and continuous socio-economic development of the country.

Sule prayed that their sacrifices and abstinence at the Lenten Season would bring peace, unity, good health and progress to the state and the country.

He, therefore, assured the public that the government in collaboration with the security agencies had put measures on ground to ensure a hitch-free Easter celebration.

Imbibe love and sacrifice, Anyim admonishes Nigerians

In a message by his media office in Abuja, Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim, urged Nigerians to strengthen their commitment to love, and sacrifice for each other and Nigeria.

The PDP presidential frontliner for 2023 reminded Nigerians that Easter marks the greatest sacrifice ever made for the betterment of mankind when Jesus Christ offered himself to be crucified for the redemption of the world. He enjoined Nigerians to emulate Jesus Christ by making sacrifices for the good of our country. He urged Nigerian citizens to continue to stand strong in faith and prayers, knowing that the love of God is boundless.

The PDP chieftain and former President of the Senate lamented the difficulties Nigerians are passing through as a result of bad economy and worsening insecurity in the country, but expressed the hope that God will hearken to the cries of Nigerians by giving them a new set of good leaders that will lead the country from 2023.

Obi preaches love, sacrifice

In his own message, former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi has urged Christians to translate the teachings of humility and love for one another imbibed in the Lenten period, in their relations with fellow country men and women. Also, he urged Christians to show commitment to the wellbeing of the country and remember her in their prayers.

He reminded them of the cardinal teachings of the faith which he said are anchored on love, tolerance, forgiveness and accommodation of one another. He congratulated Christians for successfully observing the 40-day lenten period and urged them to reflect the lessons of the exercise in their dealings with others.

He said: “As Christ gave his life on the cross to save mankind from eternal damnation, let us show love to one another. In our moments of merriment, let us remember the less privileged among us and extend to them, a hand of fellowship. “Easter calls for sober reflection. It is a moment to look back and chart a better path in our relationship with God and man.”

Nigeria Info, others hold Easter praise jam

Nigeria Info and other leading radio stations, Cool FM, Wazobia FM under the auspices of AIM Group, announced the first Easter edition of the Praise Jam Concert, scheduled to hold on Monday, April 18 at the Eko Convention Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos. This is in a bid to allow Lagos residents to celebrate the Easter holidays in grand style with their favourite gospel artistes.

The concert, which is entitled “The Resurrection,” promises to feature live musical performances from the likes of Mercy Chinwo, Tope Alabi, Tim Godfrey, Akpororo, BJ Sax, Emma Oh My God, Mike Abdul, Chioma Jesus, and D.J. Ofure while Kenny Black would serve as the host.

Speaking on the launch of the first Easter edition of the Praise Jam Concert, , the Chief Executive Officer of Cool FM, Wazobia FM, and Nigeria Info, Serge Noujaim, noted that the rationale behind the event is to create a platform that encourages Lagos residents to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ collectively.

He said: “We as a formidable radio group understand the need for Nigerians, particularly Lagosians, to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ in a grand style.

This is because we believe that this is a creative way of promoting the concept of love and togetherness which are part of the fundamental components required to sustain the corporate existence of Nigeria as a whole. It is on this backdrop that we collectively decided to hold the first Easter edition of the Praise Jam Concert to allow Lagosians to celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ in elegance.”

Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders preach love, peace

The Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association (SKCLA), has enjoined them to embrace the spirit of love, peace and sacrifice toward building a united front.

Apostle Emmanuel Kure, Chairman of the association, gave the admonition in Kafanchan on Saturday in a message to felicitate with the Christian faithful as they mark the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus. Kure urged Christians to imbibe the lessons learnt during the Easter period and put them into practice in their lives.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...