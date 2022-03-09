Uzodimma pledges support to POWA

The Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma has pledged his support to members of the Police Wives Association of Nigeria (POWA) and emphasised the need for Nigerians to also support them to achieve most of their programmes that are geared towards generating activities and enhancing the well being of the Nigerian Police.

Uzodimma made the pledge yesterday at the New Exco Chamber, Government House, Owerri when the President of the association and wife of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Hajia Hajara Alkali Baba led a delegation of her top members on a working visit to Imo State Police Command to pay a courtesy call on the Governor.

Receiving the POWA President and other officials from the National and State Commands, the Governor, accompanied by his wife, Barr. Chioma Uzodimma, commended Hajia Alkali Baba for standing by her husband to tackle the spate of insecurity in the country.

He congratulated and commended her for her efforts and that of her team to sustain the ideals of POWA.

Governor Uzodimma reminded her that the relationship between Imo State and the Nigerian Police has been cordial, noting that the Police in the watch of her husband have been working tirelessly in Imo State to protect lives and property in line with their primary responsibility.

“We need to support Nigerian Police who are passing through a lot of troubles because there is no way they can succeed without our support.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...