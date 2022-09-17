News

Uzodimma seeks arrest of CUPP spokesman, Ugochinyere

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Imo State government on Friday called for the arrest of Ikenga Ugochinyere for blowing the whistle on the plot against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and adulteration of the Voters Register, even as it acknowledged the existence of a secret suit at an Owerri High Court seeking the nullification of the use of BVAS for the 2023 elections.

Ugochinyere, who is the spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) alleged on Wednesday that there was a plot to use a secret suit to stop the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS) in the 2023 elections. He also alleged that there was a plot to sack the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. Addressing a press conference, Ugochinyere said the vigilance of the opposition, following credible intelligence, discovered the secret suit at the Owerri Federal High Court where it was filed since August 24, 2022.

The CUPP chieftain also displayed extracts of the national voters register which it claimed were part of at least 10 million fake registrations done by one of the political parties. Ugochinyere said: “We state that the discovery we have made goes beyond the case of double registration. It is a monumental compromise of the national voters’ register by chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The last leg of the plot is also the sack of the INEC Chairman through the courts. A plot that would be accomplished where the man insists or continues as an unbiased umpire.” Surprisingly, in its rebuttal same day, INEC didn’t controvert the allegation but rather called for caution. Oru East is the local government of Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma.

In the same vein, the Imo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy Declan Emelumba however, blamed the former Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha. “Unfortunately, an investigation into the suitclaim revealed that the NBA stamp used in filing the suit belongs to a lawyer who is a very close associate of former Governor Emeka Ihedioha, the paymaster of Ugochinyere. Therefore there is no doubt as to where the whole concoction is coming from and why,” the Commissioner alleged. Imo State Government called for “the arrest and questioning of one Ikenga Ugochinyere for claiming that Voter Registration in Omuma, the home Ward of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State was inflated with fictitious names.” Emelumba said “ignoring the spurious and seditious outburst of Ugochinyere will amount to condoning criminality.”

He therefore called on the relevant security agencies to “immediately arrest the said Ugochinyere to find out from him how he obtained the voters register he has been parading before the public even when the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC is still at the stage of Automated Biometric Verification of Systems, which must be concluded before an official voters register can be released to the public

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

CMB brings traditional banking to grassroots

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

The Cooperative Mortgage Bank (CMB) has introduced ‘Agency Banking system, Coop One-Stop’ a unique grass root banking system, which is aimed at providing employment for Nigerians who are willing to take banking to their neighbourhoods and make huge profit. Speaking in a statement made available to Sunday telegraph in Ibadan, CMB’s Head Communications and Public […]
News

Leadership Recruitment: ADC to sponsor 300 youths to N’Assembly

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

As part of its leadership recruitment process, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), said it would sponsor 300 youths to the House of Representatives in next year’s general election. The project tagged; ‘ADC NewTrybe,’ targets youths within the ages of 25 to 40 years. TheNewTrybe Project Lead, Balogun Khalil Olatunji, said at a press conference that […]
News

Lawan tasks ECOWAS Parliament on eliminating terrorism

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, charged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament to urgently seek ways of addressing the prevalence of terrorism and irregular migration affecting member states. This was as Lawan bemoaned the spate of insecurity and cross-border crimes such as banditry and kidnapping, which, according to him, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica