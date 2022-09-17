Uzodimma seeks arrest of CUPP spokesman, Ugochinyere

Imo State government on Friday called for the arrest of Ikenga Ugochinyere for blowing the whistle on the plot against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and adulteration of the Voters Register, even as it acknowledged the existence of a secret suit at an Owerri High Court seeking the nullification of the use of BVAS for the 2023 elections.

Ugochinyere, who is the spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) alleged on Wednesday that there was a plot to use a secret suit to stop the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS) in the 2023 elections. He also alleged that there was a plot to sack the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. Addressing a press conference, Ugochinyere said the vigilance of the opposition, following credible intelligence, discovered the secret suit at the Owerri Federal High Court where it was filed since August 24, 2022.

The CUPP chieftain also displayed extracts of the national voters register which it claimed were part of at least 10 million fake registrations done by one of the political parties. Ugochinyere said: “We state that the discovery we have made goes beyond the case of double registration. It is a monumental compromise of the national voters’ register by chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The last leg of the plot is also the sack of the INEC Chairman through the courts. A plot that would be accomplished where the man insists or continues as an unbiased umpire.” Surprisingly, in its rebuttal same day, INEC didn’t controvert the allegation but rather called for caution. Oru East is the local government of Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma.

In the same vein, the Imo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy Declan Emelumba however, blamed the former Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha. “Unfortunately, an investigation into the suitclaim revealed that the NBA stamp used in filing the suit belongs to a lawyer who is a very close associate of former Governor Emeka Ihedioha, the paymaster of Ugochinyere. Therefore there is no doubt as to where the whole concoction is coming from and why,” the Commissioner alleged. Imo State Government called for “the arrest and questioning of one Ikenga Ugochinyere for claiming that Voter Registration in Omuma, the home Ward of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State was inflated with fictitious names.” Emelumba said “ignoring the spurious and seditious outburst of Ugochinyere will amount to condoning criminality.”

He therefore called on the relevant security agencies to “immediately arrest the said Ugochinyere to find out from him how he obtained the voters register he has been parading before the public even when the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC is still at the stage of Automated Biometric Verification of Systems, which must be concluded before an official voters register can be released to the public

