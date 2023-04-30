Uzodimma Tasks Imo Christian Pilgrims To Pray For Nigeria’s Unity, Peace

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has charged the 1,000 Christian pilgrims from the state leaving for Israel and Jordan on pilgrimage to pray for Nigeria’s unity and peace.

Uzodimma, who gave the advice at the flag-off ceremony for the 2023 Imo State Pilgrimage, also charged them to be good ambassadors of the state. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the pilgrims departed Owerri immediately to the PortHar – court International Airport from where they would be transported.

Uzodimma urged the pilgrims to use the opportunity to thank God for overcoming the security challenges of the state in the last two years. He noted that at the height of the contrived insecurity in the state, where innocent lives and those of security personnel were lost, he had cause to cry to God in tears.

“One day in tears, I said God where are you? “We did pray and God answered us. Today, we have relative peace. “Use this opportunity to thank God for that feat and ask for His intervention to finish the job; that we need peace in Imo state,” he said.

The governor also asked them to pray for Nigeria and for President Muhammadu Buhari, “whom God used to support infrastructural revolution in the state”. “Pray for the presidentelect to continue from where President Buhari stopped. Ask God to forgive us, to show us mercy, grant us good health and peace,” he added.

He reminded the intending pilgrims of the need to exhibit good behavior and ensure that they all returned to the country. The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, while commending Uzodimma for sponsoring 1,000 Christian pilgrims, said the commission encouraged sponsorship of pilgrims.

“The reason is because the activities of the pilgrimage are not only building the individual’s faith in God but has made us to believe in one Nigeria.

“Many people who go on pilgrimage pray for the unity of Nigeria. If there is anything we should spend money on, it is to promote the unity and security of the country,” Pam said.