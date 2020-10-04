Uzodimma under fire over new law

STEVE UZOECHI, in this analysis writes about the inconsistencies in the Imo State Administration of Criminal Justice Law recent signed by Governor Hope Uzodimma

The Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) is an adaptation of the Act passed by the National Assembly. ACJL is by original design, a vital piece of legislation that is intended to enrich Nigeria’s criminal jurisprudence, with a process that seeks to protect human rights while ensuring that justice is served in the shortest possible time.

Prof. Yemi Akinseye-George, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in his overview of the law and what it was designed to achieve wrote: “The purpose of this Act is to ensure that the system of administration of criminal justice in Nigeria promotes efficient management of criminal justice institutions, speedy dispensation of justice, protection of the society from crime and protection of the rights and interests of the suspect the defendant, and the victim.

“The purpose of the Act as captured, is a deliberate shift from punishment as the main goal of our criminal justice to restorative justice which pays attention to the needs of the society, the victims, vulnerable persons and the rights and interest of a defendant.”

As good as the law is, questionable discoveries and ethical inconsistencies observed in the Imo State ACJL threw up a great uproar across the state and country last week, with calls and palpable outrage threatening to maroon the law. Following the recent gazetting of the Imo ACJL, a few sections of the law stuck out like sore thumbs, their literal contents were clearly an affront to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The most offending portion of the law is in the area that deals with the “Pleasure of the Governor” found in Sections 484 and 485.

Section 484 provides that: “Where any person is ordered to be detained during the Governor’s pleasure he shall notwithstanding anything in this Law or in any other written law contained be liable to be detained in such place and under such conditions as the Governor may direct and whilst so detained shall be deemed to be in legal custody”.

The Law also provides that a person detained during the pleasure of the governor may only be discharged upon being granted a license by the Governor. Section 485 provides: (1) “A person detained during the Governor’s pleasure may at any time be discharged by the Governor on license(2)

“A license under subsection (1) of this section may be in such form and may contain such conditions as the Governor may direct. (3) “A license under this section may at any time be revoked or varied by the Governor and where license has been revoked the person to whom the license relates shall proceed to such place as the Governor may direct and if he fails to do so, may be arrested without warrant and taken to such place.”

While officials of the state government have said the section was part of the originally Act passed by the national Assembly not a few persons have described the section as obnoxious and tyrannical regardless of where it was derived from.

As at the last count, no fewer than four members of the Imo State House of Assembly have issued public statements in condemnation of the ‘obnoxious’ section of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) signed into Law by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state, six months ago. They all maintained that the document signed into law, was not the copy they deliberated upon and produced at the floor of the Imo State House of Assembly.

The chief sponsor of the Bill, Hon. Frank Ugboma representing Oguta State Constituency was the first to disown the law saying that the offensive section was smuggled into the law after all legislative processes have been completed and without the consent of the Assembly.

In a statement he released to the press, he said: “As the chief sponsor of the Bill, I have had cause to search through all the documents that cumulated into the Bill. I must say that I have done this repeatedly and have equally taken further pains in reaching out to my colleagues in the House. I must admit that they have each expressed shock over the sudden obnoxious sections of the Law, more particularly Section 484 of the said ACJL of Imo State.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Bill I presented had a total of 372 Sections. How and where it was amended, recreated and reshaped into 484 sections and beyond remains a mystery and a legislative wonder of our time as what I presented and circulated to my colleagues during plenary, both in the First and Second readings did not contain such obnoxious and embarrassing Section 484.

Neither was it deliberated in the House Committee of the whole. It indeed never existed in the House. “No one has been able to explain to the members of the 9th House how and at what stage the said Section 484 was inserted into the Bill. It smacks of an evil manipulation to throw Imo people into the dungeon.”

Ugboma said he has since requested his colleagues to constitute a committee to ascertain how such ‘horrendous act’ was perpetrated against what would have been a good legislation. The outcome of the committee work, he said, would interest all lovers of democracy and enable future legislative vigilance. In similar reactions, Hon. Solomon Anukam representing Owerri Municipal and Hon. Okey Onyekanma representing Mbaitoli state constituency expressed shock over the nature of the embarrassing section, insisting that the said section did not pass through the House.

While insisting that the said section did not pass through the State Assembly, Onyekanma stressed: “The injection of the toxic clause into the ACJL is the height of absurdity. It intends to create a climate of terror in the state and reduce Imo to a desert of totalitarianism. It thus renders the entire law unacceptable.”

He continued: “My position is clear. The strange Section 484 which allows suspects to be detained at the pleasure of the governor is unjust and unfair. It also provides that a person must obtain a license before he or she is released. These stipulations were not in any shape or form part of the draft bill which was enacted by the Imo State House of Assembly, where I am an active and punctual member.

The Bill stated on “Order” in place other than “Prison or Mental Asylum and not at the pleasure of the Governor. “I appeal to everybody to remain calm. As your representative, I have started liaising with other lawmakers who feel equally scandalized by this possible case of forgery to earnestly begin the process of repealing the rogue section which conflicts with democratic ethos.”

Hon. Solomon Anukam while reacting to the offensive section said: “I am not sure that I saw, read or heard about these obviously offensive, undemocratic and unconstitutional provisions of this Law as is currently being highlighted by the concerned public. I am also certain that this was not detected at the public hearing of the Bill if there was.

However, I make bold and quick to concede to the incorrectness and unconstitutionality of the offensive provisions if truly those provisions as highlighted under the said Sections 484 and 485 indeed exists in that Law as passed other than existing only in the minds of common detractor of Imo State government.

“If indeed such is contained in a Law made in this age of huge legal awareness, I bow in apology to Imo public and Nigeria as a whole on behalf of the Imo State House of Assembly for such grave negligence while promising that we shall do the immediate needful to bring this most important Law to speed with modernity and democratic essence.”

Reacting, the Imo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Cyprian Akaolisa said that no law grants Governor Hope Uzodimma powers to detain anybody at will in Imo State. He maintained that the contentious Section 484 of the Imo ACJL is a reproduction of Section 401 of the Criminal Procedure Law which has been in existence for years, and that the substantive provision only which granted the governor to detain at his pleasure juvenile or people of unsound mind is in the Criminal Code Law.

He blamed the opposition in the state for escalating the matter out of context. He said: “That section only gives provisions in respect of Section 230,235,368 of the CPA.

These provisions apply when a person is acquitted on the grounds of insanity or cannot understand the proceeding though not insane or an offender that has not attained the age of 17 or 18 years at the time he is found guilty of capital offence (juvenile offenders). Such persons are detained at the pleasure of the governor by the provisions of the criminal code.

The section 484 does not give the governor the power to detain any person. The order must be the order of the court.” Adding, the governor’s power under that section is to determine where and how the person shall be kept and Sections 483, 484 and 485 of Imo State administration of criminal justice Law only provides the procedure and place of detention.” He, however, said it was shocking for any member of the State House of Assembly to say that section 484 was not in the draft bill.

“The final draft was brought to the Attorney General’s office and we critically vetted the Bill as presented to us by the Clerk of the House before it was finally passed and assented to by the governor. Why an honourable member will say that section 484 was not in the draft bill is a huge surprise to me.”

But a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Imo State, Prof. Francis Dike, SAN, has also faulted the Imo ACJL. Dike, who berated members of the state legislature for exhibiting ‘irritating docility’ and inability to protect the state and her citizens from executive lawlessness, said there are many unanswered questions. He also said that: “Members of the House of Assembly have by this, made themselves prone to being labelled ‘functional illiterates’.

“Besides, this law will die a hard death before the courts,” he said. Prof. Dike, who wondered: “If the governor read through the draft bill before signing it into law, asked, will a person detained under the said law be kept in police or prison custody?

In such case, the agency will be sued for wrongful arrest. What will be the charge supporting the arrest and order for detention? Should detention at the governor’s pleasure be recorded in their books and will the detainee be recorded by the courts as ‘detained’ at the governor’s pleasure?

“This contraption is a disgrace to the republican Igbo race, as no law or constitution anywhere in the world gives the governor power to arrest, and/or detain.”

Hon. Frank Ugboma while clarifying issues arising from the now controversial law said he cannot shift from the truth which is that the law gazetted is not the law passed by the state Assembly. “I have the original copy of the Bill and it ended in Section 372. I can also tell you that that all House members that were part of the process all have the same Bill I have.

But I wish to note that we have no problem with senior legal minds making informed inputs to strengthen our legislation but at least, the members of the Assembly should have been accorded a little respect by giving them the opportunity to peruse the final draft since it will bear the imprint of the Assembly.”

He noted that much as Section 484 was not in the original draft the House processed, that it would have been more germane to explain that the drafters of the signed copy erred by not stating copiously those the actions under the ‘pleasure of the governor’ referred to, than arbitrarily lifting ‘juveniles’ and ‘insane’ persons from sections of other laws like the CPA which the ACJL was designed to improve upon.

Ugboma noted that in domestication, a state would only domesticate what is relevant to it, without conflicting the nature of the law. He added that the Bill he presented on the floor of the House was adapted from the Lagos state’s ACJL and like that of Lagos state, the Bill for Imo ACJL, he presented, did not include the contentious section 484 and also ended in section 372 just like that of Lagos state.

So the question nobody has answered in Imo yet is how a Bill of 372 Sections passed by the Imo State House of Assembly grew to become a law of more than 484 Sections, assented to by Governor Uzodimma. Imo House of Assembly is still on recess and it is the opinion of many that on resumption, the issues and controversies surrounding the Imo ACJL would be the first item on the priority list of the lawmakers to be addressed.

The urgency would be to set the records straight and if not for anything else, to reclaim the sanctity of the hallowed chambers of the Imo State House of Assembly

