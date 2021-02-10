Metro & Crime

Uzodimma’s brother beats journalist to stupor over road contract 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodimma’s brother, Mr. Uche Uzodimma, who is also one of the contractors handling road projects in the state, Tuesday battered a journalist, Precious Nwadike to an inch of his life for allegedly driving past his road work.
Uche Uzodimma, who reportedly moves around with Police escort and a retinue of thugs, allegedly initiated the attack on Nwadike when he slapped the journalist who had unknowingly driven past his road renovation work, and then signalled his thugs to pounce on the hapless newsman.
When the dust settled, Nwadike was sprawled out on the ground bruised, battered and unconscious. He was revived and taken to hospital by passers-by.
Nwadike’s newspaper ‘Nigeria Watchdog’ is known to hold a firm and critical stance on the Uzodinma administration.
Nwadike told our correspondent when contacted that he was afraid for his life and that his family was already making arrangements to evacuate him from Imo state.
When contacted via his mobile phone, Mr. Uche Uzodimma declined to talk saying: “I’m in the middle of something. I will call you back when I’m done.”
As of the time of filing this report, Uzodimma had not returned the call.

Reporter

